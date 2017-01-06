Stay off the roads: Black ice likely in South Mississippi

A perfect storm of dangerous weather will make driving hazardous at night and early in the morning this weekend.
The combination of wet weather and below-freezing temperatures could create icy patches on roads — also known as black ice — Friday and Saturday nights, the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency warns.
For lifelong Southerners unfamiliar with black ice, it is even more dangerous than snowy roads. All those rain puddles could freeze into slick, iced-over areas that leave vehicle tires without any traction and could cause fish-tailing, much like hydroplaning in heavy rain. Bridges and overpasses are especially susceptible to ice because they are elevated.
County EMA Director Rupert Lacy said crews are on standby to deal with iced roads, and they will close bridges if they can’t be immediately sanded, salted or brined (liquid salt).
“After sunset, if you do not need to drive, please stay off the roads, bridges and elevated roads because of black ice,” he said in a statement.
It’s called black ice because it’s generally on black pavement, and nearly invisible to drivers.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a hard freeze warning for all six South Mississippi counties from midnight to 11 a.m. Saturday, which means temperatures in the mid- to low 20s are likely.
There is wind advisory in effect from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. There will be winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts over 35 mph, which can make driving difficult, especially for tall vehicles. And a wind chill advisory starts at 9 p.m. through Saturday morning, which means it could feel even colder — into the teens and single digits.
Areas of rain are expected to possibly mix with, or change to, light sleet and freezing rain late Friday, Harrison County warns. There also is a chance of thunderstorms that could produce hail up to the size of dimes, as well as gropple (or graupel) which is soft ice pellets not quite as hard as hail.
Mississippi Power is preparing for outages, as it always does in severe weather. Power company spokesman Jeff Shepard said crews are standing by, but are more likely to be needed in the northern section of the company’s service area around Meridian.
Outages could be caused by ice on power lines or tree limbs falling on lines in heavy gusts. Customers can report and monitor outages on the company’s website.
Moderate rainfall by Friday afternoon already was starting to create some flooding on streets, especially where waters hadn’t completely receded from heavy rains last weekend.
Remember to protect your pipes, pets and plants. Temperatures this cold can kill plants and animals, and burst pipes.
The Salvation Army Cold Weather Shelter in Gulfport will be open Friday and Saturday nights.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
