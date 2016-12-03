Freezing temps possible on Coast this week

Another bout of heavy rain will drench the Coast, then make way for Arctic air to blast through South Mississippi this week.
A low-pressure system moving east across the Gulf Coast will bring rain showers Sunday and Monday, the National Weather Service predicts. There is a 70 percent chance of rain Sunday and 80 percent chance Monday.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible, the weather service advised.
Tuesday should clear and warm slightly, but only to highs in the mid-60s and lows about 50. Wednesday will follow suit, but another front will bring cold, dry winter air Thursday, when temperatures will really start dropping.
Overnight Thursday, it’s expected to drop to near 30. Freezing and near-freezing conditions will be possible Friday and Saturday mornings, with Friday’s high only predicted to get up to the mid-40s.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
