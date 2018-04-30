Today is Confederate Memorial Day. Yes, it's still a state holiday in Mississippi.

Monday is Confederate Memorial Day in Mississippi, but not all of Mississippi will stop to observe the holiday.
The state offices that responded to the Sun Herald's inquiry said they will be closed with the exception of one.
The office of Gov. Phil Bryant will be open, according to a spokesman. That's a bit ironic since Bryant signed the proclamation giving agency or department heads permission to close. But they aren't required to be closed.
The Mississippi Development Authority will be closed, for example, but some staff will be working in the office and others will be at an announcement in north Mississippi, a spokesman said.
But the discretionary nature of the holiday seemed lost on others, who sent copies of the proclamation to the Sun Herald as their answer to the question "will your office be open or closed?"
Social media lit up last week over stories that Alabama observed the holiday this past Monday. The reviews were mixed.
We know that the Agriculture Department, the Medicaid offices, the Department of Marine Resources, the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Transportation all will be closed. The new Civil Rights Museum is closed every Monday.
The holiday is not on Biloxi's calendar. Gulfport and Pascagoula offices will be open. Harrison County offices will be closed. Jackson and Hancock counties will not. The same goes for Ocean Springs.
TNathan Fairley, an activist and NAACP official who has been trying to convince Ocean Springs, Harrison County and other governments to stop flying the state flag with the Confederate emblem in the canton, promised a few surprises Monday.
OS United Against White Supremacy and Mississippi Rising, two anti-flag groups Fairley is involved with, say Ocean Springs' decision to fly the flag has embolden groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, which spread supremacists flyers throughout the town a couple of weeks ago.
"Whoever is responsible for distributing this hate needs to stay the hell out of our beautiful city," Mayor Shea Dobson said the next day.
The groups will march from Marshall Park to City Hall at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to "minimize (the Klan's) message of division and hate. They end up at the Board of Aldermen's meeting to once again talk to city leaders about their concerns. The promise that ACLU-trained observers will be there in case the Klan doesn't heed the mayor's advice.
Beauvoir,The Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library, observes the holiday Saturday, "honoring the men and women who gave and risked their lives during the Civil War."
