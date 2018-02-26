Viral video shows driver ramming barricades at Jackson Walmart

A video on social media of a driver repeatedly bashing a car against barricade poles at a Jackson area Walmart has gone viral.
The Clarion-Ledger reported Sunday that it was a “civil dispute that turned criminal.”
Aaron Mason posted a video under the heading “Only at #Walmart” that has garnered more than 3 million views.
Jackson Police Department told the Clarion-Ledger that few details were available but there appeared to be a disagreement between two people over the ownership of the vehicle in question.
“The person in possession of the car didn’t see eye to eye with them, so they made the decision that if they were going to get the car back, they’d get it back damaged,” said spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes.
In the video, the driver of the vehicle can be seen repeatedly ramming the car into the barricade poles at the entrance to the Walmart.
Holmes the Clarion-Ledger that the was arrested and had prior fines, but he’s not sure as of Sunday night what the driver was charged with.
