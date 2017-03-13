New look for Singing River Hospital is mostly a federal grant

People have asked why Singing River Health System is changing the exterior of its main hospital at a time when the county hospital system is making cuts and money seems so tight.
The new look that is creeping across the front of Singing River Hospital over the next few months is mostly paid for by a FEMA grant the hospital applied for in 2008. Thad Cochran helped secure it two years ago, the hospital said, and they plan to have a commemoration for Cochran when the work is complete.
The grant is $15 million. The health system’s portion is $2 million, paid over three years.
The money will go to:
▪ Fortify exterior windows to withstand 180 mph winds.
▪ Weatherproof entrances, including windows.
▪ Meet hurricane requirements in building codes.
▪ Help keep the hospital open during bad weather conditions.
It’s called a hazard mitigation grant and will be used to replace the roof and window walls of Singing River Hospital, the Regional Cancer Center and the Heart Center, all located on the grounds of the hospital on U.S. 90 in Pascagoula.
Glass windows, metal frames, glass doors and frames, metal doors with glass windows and all exterior metal doors on all three buildings will be replaced.
The current roof and windows did not meet the latest FEMA wind speed and impact requirements, the hospital said.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
