DHS worker ‘unlawfully’ searched home and ‘threatened’ couple, lawsuit says

0:48 Fostering Secrets: The most secretive agency in Mississippi Pause

3:38 Would open Youth Courts in Mississippi help children or hurt them?

1:41 Patriot Guard honors 100-year-old Vancleave veteran

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission