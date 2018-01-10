Almost 70 percent of Mississippians polled recently said they support the creation of a lottery in the state.
Almost 70 percent of Mississippians polled recently said they support the creation of a lottery in the state. Tony Dejak AP File
Almost 70 percent of Mississippians polled recently said they support the creation of a lottery in the state. Tony Dejak AP File

State Politics

How strong is support for a lottery in Mississippi? This poll has an idea

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

January 10, 2018 05:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A poll released Tuesday found overwhelming support for a Mississippi lottery.

The Millsaps College and Chism Strategies on the State of the State Survey also found significant concern over the direction Mississippi is headed. It was released just hours before Gov. Phil Bryant’s State of the State address. The telephone poll of 587 Mississippians was conducted Dec. 15-19. It has a margin of error of 4.08 percent, according to a release from Millsaps. Chism is a consulting firm that focuses on Democratic and progressive candidates.

It said 41.7 percent of the those polled said Mississippi was headed in the right direction and 36.28 percent said it was headed in the wrong direction. Just over 22 percent said they didn’t know.

On the “creation of a lottery in the state,” 68.8 percent said they supported it, 22.8 percent were opposed and 8.4 percent were unsure. More than half, 50.6 percent, favored using the money a lottery would generate for public education, 28.6 percent would spend it on roads and bridges, 5.5 percent to offset corporate tax cuts, 5.9 percent to restore budget cuts and 9.4 percent for “something else.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shortly before the poll was released, a Mississippi Senate Democrat filed the first lottery bill. Sen. Willie Simmons’ bill would use the money generated for a variety of public education needs. It would use 25 percent of the proceeds to supplement the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, the funding scheme for public schools. The remaining 75 percent would go into a Education Infrastructure Supplement Fund, which would be divided among the state Board for Community and Junior Colleges (15 percent), the Board of Trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning (20 percent) with the remainder going to the Department of Education to give to school districts with small tax bases.

The details and administration of the lottery would be left up to the Gaming Commission.

Sen. Philip Moran, R-Kiln, said last week he would have a lottery bill but he has yet to file one.

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

    Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody.

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:07

She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson
Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature 1:35

Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature
Your children are going to school with gang members 2:20

Your children are going to school with gang members

View More Video