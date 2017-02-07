Wiggins' BP settlement bill heads to state House

A bill to create a special fund for BP economic damages money passed the Mississippi Senate today and heads to the House for more work.
Senate Bill 2634, by Sen. Brice Wiggins, R- Pascagoula, creates the Gulf Coast New Restoration Reserve Fun. The bill was co-authored by Sens. Tommy Gollott, R-Biloxi; Sean Tindell, R-Gulfport; Mike Seymour, R-Vancleave; Philip Moran, R-Kiln; and Michael Watson, R-Pascagoula.
The Senate voted unanimously in favor of the legislation.
“The Mississippians most affected by the Deepwater Horizon disaster were the fishermen, hotel owners, restaurant owners and residents of the Gulf Coast,” Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said in a press release. “In today’s polarized times, many politicians are criticized for focusing only on what is in their own best interest. Today, the Mississippi Senate voted to do what is right. Our state senators recognize a healthy Gulf Coast economy benefits the entire state.”
There was no debate on the bill.
