Arts community playing watchdog over legislation to abolish MAC

The Coast arts community is watching as two bills move though committees in the House and Senate on Tuesday, designed to drastically change the Mississippi Arts Commission.
Peggy Sprabery, chairwoman for the MAC, said she believes the House committee has decided not to take action on its bill.
“We believe they have just decided to let it die,” Sprabery said.
The Senate Appropriation Committee, however, began meeting at 1:30 p.m. and will take up its version, SB 2611, which proposes to disband the current MAC with its 15 commissioners from around the state, fold it under the Mississippi Development Authority and let the governor reappoint an advisory committee.
We are saying prayers, making phone calls, and holding our collective breath.
Peggy Sprabery of Pass Christian, chairwoman for MAC
Sprabery and others say such a move would make the process of issuing arts grants a political nightmare.
If the bill makes it out of committee, it would be placed on the calendar and could be up for a vote of the full Senate within a few weeks.
Putting the arts committee under MDA is being pitched as a way to consolidate agencies and save money.
But Gov. Phil Bryant also talked about the lack of input he had in the selection in the MAC sponsored Governor’s Arts Awards each year. According to Mississippi Today, his comments come up on a radio show recently and may offer some context to the sudden push.
The Senate bill would transfer “all duties, responsibilities, authority, power, assets, liabilities, contractual rights and obligations and property rights of the Mississippi Arts Commission” to the MDA in July, including employees.
“We are saying prayers, making phone calls, and holding our collective breaths in hopes that the Senate bill will not come out of committee today,” Sprabery told the Sun Herald. That’s the mood of those supporting an independent MAC.
“By tonight, the bill will have died or we will go to plan B,” she said. Plan B is “full steam ahead to have arts communities in different parts of the state contact their senators.
“When purpose meets passion, great things happen,” she said. “In the whole state, I think that’s happening.”
There has been a large public outcry because the arts commission affects so many communities,” Commissioner and former Chairwoman Carol Puckett told the Jackson Free Press.
On the appropriations committee, Sen. Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, tweeted, his support of the Arts Commission. “MAC needs to stay put,” he wrote.
I support Arts Commn & oppose SB2611 that relegates MAC to gov agency serving imprt but different role for state. MAC needs to stay put.— Gray Tollison (@SenGrayTollison) January 28, 2017
