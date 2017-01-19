State senate takes up bill to toughen penalties for gang crimes

1:30 Seabees return to Gulfport Pause

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

1:52 Watch: Goal bonanza in Gulfport-Harrison Central

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:55 Who knew there are so many batteries and light bulbs?

0:15 DA speaks to media about guilty verdict in Ja'Naya Thompson killing

0:29 Gulfport woman thanks family, neighbors for support after fire