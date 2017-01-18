3 Doors Down not shying from Trump inauguration

While other performers declined to perform for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, Mississippi band 3 Doors Down is among headliners for Trump’s “Make America Great Again!” welcome celebration on Thursday.
The band received a large amount of online criticism after the announcement was made late last week, but they remain undeterred. On Saturday, guitarist Chris Henderson said that he was moving on from a day and a half of “troll-baiting on Twitter.”
The band’s tribute to founding guitarist Matt Roberts, who died in August of a prescription drug overdose, posted two days before the inauguration announcement was inundated with online comments upset that the band agreed to perform for Trump.
On Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, 3 Doors Down will be among artists performing on a national broadcast. Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums and The Frontmen of Country are also scheduled to perform.
Three Doors Down rose to fame out of Escatawpa, Mississippi, thanks to the 1999 hit “Kryptonite.” They have gone on to sell more albums than any other band in Mississippi history.
The band released “US and the Night” in 2016, their first album in five years.
@3doorsdown Very disappointed. Long-time fan and I get you are Republican, but Trump is just a disgrace to the U.S. I can't support this.— Doorsy (@3doorsfan) January 13, 2017
