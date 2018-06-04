Here's what you need to know for Mississippi's primary election on Tuesday

At a time when the job approval rating of Congress is — by one measure — under 10 percent, a voter might expect to encounter a crowd on Tuesday for the primary elections for House and Senate.
But from the looks of absentee balloting, the only kind of early voting allowed in Mississippi, turnout will be low at best.
In Harrison County, the largest county on the Coast, only 247 people had cast absentee ballots by midweek with just three days remaining to do so. Saturday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person. Mailed-in ballots received by 5 p.m. Monday will count, as will ballots mailed by military personnel serving outside their home counties that arrive by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.
Six Democrats in a primary fight to see who will oppose Sen. Roger Wicker in the fall haven't got the party faithful all that excited. Party officials who are running the primary are expecting a low turnout.
With six candidates, it's highly likely that the top two finishers among State Reps. David Baria and Omeria Scott, husband of actress Sela Ward and newcomer Howard Sherman, Victor Maurice Jr., Jerone Garland and Jensen Bohren will meet in a primary runoff June 26.
Wicker faces a nominal challenge from Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead.
Rep. Steven Palazzo hasn't campaigned much despite having E. Brian Rose running against him since 2016 for his seat from the 4th Congressional District.
And despite having the largest cities — Gulfport and Biloxi — on the Coast, the vote in the northern part of the district, an area known as the Pine Belt, often play an outsized role in picking the winner.
The winner of that Republican Party primary will face state Rep. Jeramey Anderson in November. Anderson has no competition but has been campaigning across the district, building name recognition and raising money for months. He'll have a press conference the day after the election at 11 a.m. at his Biloxi campaign office, where he says he'll have a message for his opponent.
The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m and anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Find out more about the candidate's stands via the League of Women Voters.
And for election results Tuesday night, be sure to check out sunherald.com
