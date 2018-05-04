League of Women Voters grill Mississippi candidates so you don't have to

The Mississippi League of Women Voters and its Gulf Coast Chapter have aunched a website where voters can learn all about candidates in this year's election.
Gulf Coast Chapter Vice President Paige Roberts said BallotReady.org, the company hired by the League to gather information, has received responses from all the candidates.
It includes a short bio — experience and education — a candidate's stances on issues and any endorsements he/she has received. They were asked about guns, health care, infrastructure, LGBTQ issues, education, the economy and other issues. It also will have links to register to vote and to sign up for reminders to vote.
"Our League wants Mississippi's voters to be educated and informed when they go to the polls, first at the June 5 Primary, and then the November 5 general election," said Coast Chapter President Cindy Wheeler. "An informed electorate means a more secure democracy and, hopefully, a more civil existence. Voter turnout is often dismal. We hear registered voters say they don't go to the polls because they don't know much about the candidates. We intend for this one-stop-shop voter guide to equip and empower voters."
People who are registered to vote have until 5 p.m. Monday to register at their county Circuit Clerk's Office. Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Monday also.
In Harrison County, smartphone users can text Vote2018 to 70000 to receive news, updates and other voter information from Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner's office.
Republican candidates in the June 5 primary for U.S. Senate are Richard Boyanton and Sen. Roger Wicker. In the Democratic Primary are David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Wictor Maurice Jr., Omeria Scott and Howard Sherman.
In the Republican primary for the 4th Congressional District are Rep. Steven Palazzo and E. Brian Rose. Democrat Jeramey Anderson is unopposed in the primary.
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Robey Bartee, Mike Espy, Chris McDaniel and Jason Shelton will run in a Nov. 6 special election to fill the remainder of former Sen. Thad Cochran's term. Hyde-Smith was appointed to the seat after Cochran resigned.
