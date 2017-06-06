Live results: Shea Dobson defeats Mayor Connie Moran in Ocean Springs

Republican Shea Dobson defeated three-term Mayor Connie Moran in Ocean Springs on Tuesday night.
Republican John Gill defeated Democrat Roxanne Samies to keep his Ward 1 alderman seat in Ocean Springs. Gill won his eighth term with 338 votes to 134 for Samies in unofficial returns.
In Ward 4, Ken Papania defeated Elizabeth Feder-Hosey 418-301, to take the seat being vacated by Greg Denyer. In Ward 5, Robert Blackman beat Matthew Pavlov 313-258 to take the seat being vacated by Jerry Dalgo.
In Biloxi, Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich won his second term, easily defeating Democratic challenger Sugar Stallings 2061-303.
George Lawrence retained his Ward 1 council seat over challenger William Kai Landry. Incumbent Democrat Velix Gines keeps his Ward 2 seat beating Ronald Weeks 279-47.
In Gautier, Rusy Anderson kept his Ward 1 seat by defeating Billy Raysell Booth 186-140.
Voters are waiting to find out who will be the new mayors of Pascagoula and Bay St. Louis and whether mayors in Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Biloxi have turned back challengers. Voters also will finish filling spots on city councils and boards of aldermen. Many of them will be newcomers to city government.
