Shea Dobson
Shea Dobson
Shea Dobson

Elections

June 06, 2017 7:00 PM

Live results: Shea Dobson defeats Mayor Connie Moran in Ocean Springs

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

Republican Shea Dobson defeated three-term Mayor Connie Moran in Ocean Springs on Tuesday night.

Republican John Gill defeated Democrat Roxanne Samies to keep his Ward 1 alderman seat in Ocean Springs. Gill won his eighth term with 338 votes to 134 for Samies in unofficial returns.

In Ward 4, Ken Papania defeated Elizabeth Feder-Hosey 418-301, to take the seat being vacated by Greg Denyer. In Ward 5, Robert Blackman beat Matthew Pavlov 313-258 to take the seat being vacated by Jerry Dalgo.

In Biloxi, Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich won his second term, easily defeating Democratic challenger Sugar Stallings 2061-303.

George Lawrence retained his Ward 1 council seat over challenger William Kai Landry. Incumbent Democrat Velix Gines keeps his Ward 2 seat beating Ronald Weeks 279-47.

In Gautier, Rusy Anderson kept his Ward 1 seat by defeating Billy Raysell Booth 186-140.

Voters are waiting to find out who will be the new mayors of Pascagoula and Bay St. Louis and whether mayors in Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Biloxi have turned back challengers. Voters also will finish filling spots on city councils and boards of aldermen. Many of them will be newcomers to city government.

Stay with SunHerald.com for the latest results.

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

Gulfport results

Ward 2 councilman candidates

Total votes

Percentage

Francis Alainia Robinson (D)

Ron Roland (R)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates
Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change
Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno 1:00

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos