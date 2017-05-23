Mock election, old-fashioned rally will aid Mary C.

Think of it as the Neshoba County Fair without the red dust and blistering heat.
The League of Women Voters will have an Old Fashioned Political Rally from 2:30 to 5 p.m. June 3 on the grounds of the Mary C. O’Keefe Arts and Cultural Center in Ocean Springs.
“We are hoping to create a Neshoba County Fair atmosphere on the lawn,” said Vicki Applewhite, Mary C. board member and co-chair of the event. The rally will include a mock election for kids, who will vote on ballots that will mimic those their parents will see at the June 6 municipal election. Children of upper elementary age and older are invited to come with their parents, meet the candidates and cast their votes.
“It’s a fun and exciting way for young people to be exposed in a positive way to local politics, and learn the civic responsibility we have to participate in the elections to choose our leadership,” Applewhite said. “It should be a lot of fun and a great afternoon to learn more about the candidates while raising money for our beloved Mary C.”
Candidates in the Ocean Springs election have been asked to raise at least $500 each for the Mary C. through sales, donations, pledges or personal donations, Applewhite said. The candidate who raises the most will be awarded “The Golden Stump,” a folk-art trophy that will travel from winner to winner each time the event is held. All but two candidates have said they plan to attend, she said.
There will be music by the Tall Boys, and Waste Pro will be cooking fried catfish plates to sell for $10. Beer and other cold drinks also will be sold.
Help the Mary C.
What: Old Fashioned Political Rally and Fish Fry benefiting the Mary C.
When: 2:30-5 p.m. June 3
Where: Mary C. O’Keefe lawn
Details: 228-861-0029
