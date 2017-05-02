Two incumbents ousted in Pascagoula

Two incumbents lost their bids for re-election Tuesday night.
Republican Jennifer Colmer defeated Incumbent Republican Councilwoman-at-large Brenda H. Simkins. No Democrats ran for the post.
‘I guess Pascagoula is ready for a change,” Colmer said Tuesday night. “When I started this, it was actually kind of a last-minute decision because I sit on the School Board in Pascagoula. It was a hard decision to run because I didn’t want to give that up. (But) I’m going to work with the new mayor and the new council.
She also thanked her family and the 28 supporters who volunteered their time to help her in the campaign.
“The success belongs to them,” she said.
In Ward 3, Republican Stephen Burrow defeated incumbent Republican David Tadlock. Burrow will face independent Marcel A. Kinnard in the general election.
“I am very excited,” Burrow said. “I’m thrilled to go on to the general election and I’m looking forward to June to serve the people of Pascagoula. The only disappointment I had tonight was the turnout was still low. I think the people that votes realize that a change was needed, that being average, that just having the glass half full, was just not enough. That is unacceptable.”
Burrow also thanked those who helped with his campaign.
“I’m really grateful to all the people really who just stood up and helped me challenge a sold incumbent,” he said. “Without their help, I couldn’t have done this.”
In Ward 1, Democrat Willie C. Jones defeated fellow Democrat Willie Edward Sims. Jones will face independent Harold Payne in the June 6 general election to replace Marvin L. Pickett Sr.
The Ward 2 seat will be decided at the general election, when incumbent Democrat Freddy L. Jackson faces Republican challenger George L. Wolverton Sr.
In the Ward 4 race, Republican Matt Parker defeated incumbent Burton L. “Burt” Hill.
Republican Dane Maxwell, Democrat Jenafer Gurley and independent Lazaro J. Rovira will meet in the general election to replace Mayor Jim Blevins, who did not seek re-election.
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Alderman at large, Republican
Jennifer Colmer
1,270
53%
Brenda H. Simkins (I)
1,132
47%
Ward 1, Democrat
Willie C. Jones
75
56%
Willie Edward Sims
59
44%
Ward 3, Republican
Stephen Burrow
309
55%
David Tadlock
252
45%
Ward 4, Republican
Matt Parker
382
52%
Burton L. “Burt” Hill (I)
318
43%
Forrest “Fainn” Ball Jr.
34
5%
Ward 5, Republican
Scott Tipton
512
61%
M. Gentry Williams
332
39%
