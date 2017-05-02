Elections

May 02, 2017 10:27 PM

Two incumbents ousted in Pascagoula

By Margaret Baker

By Margaret Baker

Pascagoula

Two incumbents lost their bids for re-election Tuesday night.

Republican Jennifer Colmer defeated Incumbent Republican Councilwoman-at-large Brenda H. Simkins. No Democrats ran for the post.

‘I guess Pascagoula is ready for a change,” Colmer said Tuesday night. “When I started this, it was actually kind of a last-minute decision because I sit on the School Board in Pascagoula. It was a hard decision to run because I didn’t want to give that up. (But) I’m going to work with the new mayor and the new council.

She also thanked her family and the 28 supporters who volunteered their time to help her in the campaign.

“The success belongs to them,” she said.

In Ward 3, Republican Stephen Burrow defeated incumbent Republican David Tadlock. Burrow will face independent Marcel A. Kinnard in the general election.

“I am very excited,” Burrow said. “I’m thrilled to go on to the general election and I’m looking forward to June to serve the people of Pascagoula. The only disappointment I had tonight was the turnout was still low. I think the people that votes realize that a change was needed, that being average, that just having the glass half full, was just not enough. That is unacceptable.”

Burrow also thanked those who helped with his campaign.

“I’m really grateful to all the people really who just stood up and helped me challenge a sold incumbent,” he said. “Without their help, I couldn’t have done this.”

In Ward 1, Democrat Willie C. Jones defeated fellow Democrat Willie Edward Sims. Jones will face independent Harold Payne in the June 6 general election to replace Marvin L. Pickett Sr.

The Ward 2 seat will be decided at the general election, when incumbent Democrat Freddy L. Jackson faces Republican challenger George L. Wolverton Sr.

In the Ward 4 race, Republican Matt Parker defeated incumbent Burton L. “Burt” Hill.

Republican Dane Maxwell, Democrat Jenafer Gurley and independent Lazaro J. Rovira will meet in the general election to replace Mayor Jim Blevins, who did not seek re-election.

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Alderman at large, Republican

Jennifer Colmer

1,270

53%

Brenda H. Simkins (I)

1,132

47%

Ward 1, Democrat

Willie C. Jones

75

56%

Willie Edward Sims

59

44%

Ward 3, Republican

Stephen Burrow

309

55%

David Tadlock

252

45%

Ward 4, Republican

Matt Parker

382

52%

Burton L. “Burt” Hill (I)

318

43%

Forrest “Fainn” Ball Jr.

34

5%

Ward 5, Republican

Scott Tipton

512

61%

M. Gentry Williams

332

39%

