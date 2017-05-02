Gautier chooses Phil Torjusen as mayor over incumbent Gordon Gollott

Real estate professional Phil Torjusen was elected mayor of Gautier on Tuesday.
The final count was 997 for Torjusen and 468 for incumbent Gordon Gollott. The Republican candidates did not have a Democrat or Independent opponent.
During the campaign, both candidates said economic development is important to improving services in a city that has one of the Coast’s lowest budgets.
For Councilman-at-large incumbent Mary F. Martin defeated Pat Walters 737 to 704 and will face Independent Eloise A. Fairley in the general election on June 6.
In Ward 1 Republican Cameron B. George defeated Johnny F. Jones 253 to 107. There was no Democratic challenger for that seat.
In Ward 2, incumbent Hurley Ray Giollotte did not seek another term. Richard “D.J.” Jackson emerged the primary winner with 81 votes to defeat three other Democratic candidates Tobey L. Bartee with 55, Troylynn Harvey with 42 and Anthony York 36.
Ward 3 Councilman Casey Vaughan did not have an opponent in either the party primaries or the general election.
Ward 4 Councilman Charles “Rusty” Anderson, a Republican, will face Billy Raysell Booth, a Democrat, in the general election.
Ward 5 Adam Colledge, a Republican, was unopposed.
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Republican
Gordon Gollott (I)
Phil Torjusen
Ward 1, Republican
Johnny F. Jones (I)
Cameron B. George
Ward 2, Democrat
Tobey L. Bartee
Troylynn Harvey
Richard “DJ” Jackson
Anthony York
Councilman at large, Republican
Mary F. Martin
Pat Walters
