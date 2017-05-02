Long Beach elects new mayor

Long Beach residents elected a new mayor Tuesday.
Retired fire chief George Bass won close to 70 percent of the vote, according to still unofficial tallies.
With six candidates in the Republican primaries a runoff was expected but that will now not be necessary.
There is no challenger in the general election so the winner of the Republican primary wins outright.
The city will certify election results May 10.
City residents voted for mayor and six seats on the board of aldermen Tuesday. There were 17 candidates in all.
In the mayoral race, Alderman-at-large Leonard Carrubba, Ward 4 Alderman Ronnie Hammons Jr., Ward 1 Alderman Gary Ponthieux, retired fire chief George Bass and self-described political outsider Kevin Nelson squared off for the city’s top spot.
Billie Skellie, who oversaw the city as mayor of 13 years, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
Economic development was the principal issue for most of the candidates in the mayoral primary. Plans to increase development varied somewhat among the candidates, though, as some candidates heralded the possible addition of a casino, while others offered skepticism.
All candidates offered support for tax abatements on residential and commercial properties in varying forms.
Bass suggested the city has in large part failed at expanding economic development, and promised a new approach.
A drive through the streets of the city during the campaign revealed disparate preferences for all candidates. Homes right next to each other, or across the street from one another, often showed a wide spectrum of candidate preferences.
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Republican
George Bass
Leonard Carrubba
Lynda Giuffria
Ronnie Hammons Jr.
Kevin Ivan Nelson
Gary J. Pontheiux
Ward 1, Republican
Robert E. Kennedy
Ron Robertson
Ward 2, Republican
Bernie Parker (I)
Josh M. Ruth
Shane Walker
Ward 3, Republican
Kelly Griffin (I)
Stan Snodgrass
Ward 4, Republican
David Braud Sr.
Timothy Gene McCaffrey Jr.
Ward 6, Republican
Tricia Bennett
Junior L. Husband
James Rodney Johnson
