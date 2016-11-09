This country is fed up: That’s why Trump won the Coast and America

South Mississippians say Donald Trump scored overwhelming support here because he intends to take back the country from politicians who are completely out of touch with their constituents.
Some of Tim Holleman’s best friends are politicians. The Gulfport attorney, who has for many years represented the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, even has friends in Washington. And he said Wednesday morning, Trump bobblehead displayed prominently on his desk, that he won’t mind telling these friends that they need to hear the message Trump supporters sent.
“This country is fed up,” Holleman said. “The people in this country are fed up with the way things operate in Washington.”
Construction worker and Trump supporter Mark Vanaman of Saucier felt pretty much the same. “America is tired of politicians,” Vanaman said. “Government does nothing. They don’t care about you, me or anybody but themselves.”
People posting on the Sun Herald’s Facebook page expressed some of the same sentiments.
Vanaman said he’s watched many a politician leave office with millions, and he’s tired of it. Trump is a businessman who will take office as a multi-millionaire.
Vanaman is hopeful that Trump will try to stop immigrants from entering the country illegally. Vanaman has been hit in the pocketbook because he competes for construction jobs with foreign workers willing to accept lower rates.
He and Holleman also like Trump’s call for term limits.
Carolyn Handler, a Biloxi resident who is corporate manager of a security firm, said “Obamacare” was a big blow to small business. She’s anxious to see it go away under Trump.
She’s not too concerned by what Trump described as “locker-room talk” after he was secretly recorded saying that his celebrity gave him license to kiss and grope women.
“I don’t think it’s right,” she said. “I don’t think it’s nice, but I work in a man’s world. I work with 400 men every day and, believe me, that’s the way men talk.”
Ernestine Fleming of Saucier, on the other hand, is worried. She said Trump’s comments about women bothered her more than anything about him. But she also is very concerned that he will set back equality in the country. She fears for America’s schools, the Social Security system, housing and safety nets for the less fortunate.
“I think he’s going to take us way back in a lot of ways,” Fleming said.
Holleman is hoping for a simpler America — one with a tax code that is slimmer than the 70,000 pages we have now.
He thinks Trump intends to take care of America before he worries about sending money to other countries, especially Middle Eastern countries that are hostile to the United States. He thinks its time to focus on America and America’s needs.
“We’ve got to figure out how to all work together in this country, not against each other,” Holleman said, “and we’ve got to stop calling each other names.”
