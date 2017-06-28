‘Cochran political machine’ caused Mississippi attorney’s suicide, lawsuit says

The family of deceased attorney Mark Mayfield has filed a lawsuit that blames his arrest and subsequent suicide on a “political machine” lined up behind U.S. Senator Thad Cochran during an infamous re-election campaign that involved his wife being photographed in her nursing home bed by supporters of Tea Party candidate Chris McDaniel.
Mayfield’s family filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court against Butler Snow law firm, Butler Snow attorney Donald Clark Jr., Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler, Madison Police Chief Gene Waldrop, Madison police officers Chuck Harrison and Vickie Currie, and attorney Richard Wilbourn III.
Mayfield’s wife and two sons allege that his constitutional rights were violated, they were negligently subjected to emotional distress, the defendant’s caused Mayfield’s wrongful death, and that he was falsely imprisoned and kidnapped.
The lawsuit says Mayfield’s only participation in the photograph was showing Wilbourn the location of Rose’s Cochran’s nursing home room in May 2014, when Mayfield was there to clean out his deceased mother’s room.
The lawsuit says Wilbourn later directed to the room blogger Clayton Kelly, who then photographed Rose Cochran and used the material in a YouTube video briefly posted as part of an effort to implicate Thad Cochran in an affair while his wife lay bedridden.
Mayfield, Kelly and others were later arrested in the case. The lawsuit alleges deep political and financial ties between defendants and Cochran’s campaign. It also claims Butler Snow and the Madison officials worked together to charge Mayfield, a McDaniel supporter, with conspiracy to commit criminal exploitation.
The lawsuit says: “Rather than immediately reporting any alleged ‘crime’ to authorities, Clark and Butler Snow waited until almost three weeks later to contact authorities at the city of Madison — just weeks prior to the Republican Primary runoff election.
“Though they had the information the entire time, Butler Snow and Clark presumably spent roughly three weeks researching and formulating criminal causes of action that could possibly be pursued by prosecutors.”
Mayfield was arrested May 22, 2014, a “pawn in a political game,” the lawsuit says.
"This was not about justice, but, rather, about the Cochran political machine and its Madison branches exacting revenge for supporting Cochran's opponent," the lawsuit says.
The day after Mayfield’s arrest, the lawsuit says, Cochran political supporter Trustmark Bank severed its long-term representation by the attorney.
The 60-year practice established by Mayfield’s father, “vanished overnight,” the lawsuit says.
Cochran won a runoff against McDaniel on June 24, 2014.
“ . . . three days later, Robin Mayfield woke up to find Mark’s side of the bed empty. She found him on the floor of the garage, a gun in his hand and a bullet hole in his head.”
The lawsuit, filed by Dorsey R. Carson Jr. of the Carson Law Group in Jackson, seeks unspecified damages as compensation for his death, plus punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
