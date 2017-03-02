Cochran unveils billions in shipbuilding for Coast

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

0:31 Jeff Sessions: I did not have communications with the Russians

1:11 Latest aerial view of Lake Oroville spillway repair area

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

0:31 Interactive theater show coming to Scarlet Pearl Casino

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé