Bill to create separate fund for BP money dies in House

A bill that would create a special fund for BP economic damages money died on Tuesday in the Mississippi House, with members of the House’s Coast delegation issuing a statement against the measure.
SB 2634 would have created the Gulf Coast New Restoration Reserve Fund, and funneled into the fund the $750 million the state is set to receive over several years for the damage to the economy from the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
The bill by Sen. Brice Wiggins, R-Pascagoula, was also co-authored by Sens. Tommy Gollott, R-Biloxi; Sean Tindell, R-Gulfport; Mike Seymour, R-Vancleave; Philip Moran, R-Kiln; and Michael Watson, R-Pascagoula. It unanimously passed the Senate.
Coast representatives and senators have been advocating the bulk of the money be used on the Coast, which saw the bulk of the economic damage from the spill that shut down the tourism and fishing industries for months. About $50 million of the $150 million already received by the state has been spent, mostly for projects in South Mississippi.
But in a joint statement, the House’s Coast delegation said, “The Senate has sent us a bill that does nothing to move us in the direction of helping the Coast. It doesn’t say how the money will be spent, or for what purposes the money will be used.”
The money already received is being held in an account with the Department of Finance and Administration.
“Our position is to continue to find a way to properly and effectively spend the money that the state will receive from the BP settlement,” the statement said. “Until there is a bill before us that accomplishes that goal, we would rather the funds grow in the state’s accounts.
“No action is better than passing a bill that only gives the appearance of action.”
