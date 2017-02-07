Palazzo among those who would shut down EPA

Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-4, is one of four congressmen who want to get rid of the EPA.
The Biloxi congressman is a co-sponsor of what is basically the one-sentence House resolution “to terminate the Environmental Protection Agency” with fellow Republicans Rep. Thomas Massie, of the 4th District in Kentucky and Rep. Barry Loudermilk of the 11th Georgia District. The bill’s main sponsor is freshman Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Here’s the bill:
“Section 1. Termination of the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The Environmental Protection Agency shall terminate on December 31, 2018.”
The bill was referred to Texas Rep. Lamar Smith’s Science, Space and Technology Committee, which at 11 a.m. today is holding the hearing “Making EPA Great Again.”
Gaetz has said his bill would shift responsibility for enforcing environmental regulations to the states. Critic say the many states wouldn’t be able to afford that responsibility.
“A lot of states just don’t have resources available to them,” Mary Jane Angelo, professor and director of the Environmental and Land Use Law Program at the University of Florida told the Pensacola News Journal. “Wealthier states would have better protection for their citizens’ health than poorer states.”
Palazzo has often blamed the EPA for regulations that hurt businesses.
“If America is going to have free trade, it must have fair trade,” he told the National Port Authority Conference in October, according to a release from his office. “We should export the EPA to other countries if we truly want our ports to succeed.”
