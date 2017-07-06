Update: Inmate killed in George County crash involving garbage truck

George County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille said an inmate trustee died after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in George County.
The accident occurred at 8:30 a.m. on Old Highway 63 south of the old high school near Anticoch Road.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said a white 2007 Mack CTS garbage truck driven by Billy J. Hollinger,46, of Lucedale, was stopped northbound on Old Highway 63. A blue 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Shane M. Rusher Jr., 19, of D’Iberville, was also stopped on Old Highway 63, behind the garbage truck when a third vehicle, a gray 2005 GMC Envoy driven by Brian K. Spanier, 41, of Lucedale, crashed into the back of the Ford, pushing it into the back of the garbage truck.
Elkins said the garbage truck had two inmate workers on the back of the truck at the time of the crash. The inmate on the left of the truck was thrown from the truck and transported to George County Regional Hospital with minor injuries. The inmate on the right of the truck was thrown from the truck and -pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash. His identity has not been released.
Elkins said the drivers of the garbage truck and the Ford were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments