July 05, 2017 11:53 AM

Man walking on rural road in Jackson County dies after being struck by a car

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

A Vancleave man died after he was struck by a car Tuesday night while walking on a rural road, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

John Bennett Ledbetter, 47, was walking in the middle of Jim Ramsey Road in the dark while wearing dark clothes when he was struck by an car traveling eastbound, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

Jim Ramsey Road is just west of Old Fort Bayou Road and a few miles west of Mississippi 57.

Austin Huston, 20, of Vancleave, was driving the car, Ezell said.

Alcohol was not a factor and Huston faces no charges, the sheriff said.

Investigation of the accident continues, Ezell said.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

