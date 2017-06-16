Eastbound lanes of I-10 blocked after vehicle catches fire

Drivers traveling on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jackson County should expect major traffic delays Friday afternoon as officials work to extinguish a vehicle that caught on fire.
According to an alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the vehicle caught fire after a wreck near the Franklin Creek Road exit.
The lanes are blocked so emergency vehicles can get the contain the fire and get the roadway cleared, MDOT said. Authorities are trying to let traffic through the area on the highway’s shoulder, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins.
Drivers should consider taking an alternate route if possible.
At 4:15 p.m., MDOT said drivers should expect delays for up to 45 minutes.
Elkins said MHP troopers are on the way to the scene.
It was not clear if anyone was in the vehicle when it caught fire.
SunHerald.com will update this story.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
