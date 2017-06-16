Courtesy MDOT
Courtesy MDOT

Traffic

June 16, 2017 4:28 PM

Eastbound lanes of I-10 blocked after vehicle catches fire

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Drivers traveling on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jackson County should expect major traffic delays Friday afternoon as officials work to extinguish a vehicle that caught on fire.

According to an alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the vehicle caught fire after a wreck near the Franklin Creek Road exit.

The lanes are blocked so emergency vehicles can get the contain the fire and get the roadway cleared, MDOT said. Authorities are trying to let traffic through the area on the highway’s shoulder, said Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins.

Drivers should consider taking an alternate route if possible.

At 4:15 p.m., MDOT said drivers should expect delays for up to 45 minutes.

Elkins said MHP troopers are on the way to the scene.

It was not clear if anyone was in the vehicle when it caught fire.

SunHerald.com will update this story.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:02

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.
Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 2:43

Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi
Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport 0:51

Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos