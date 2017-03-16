Louisiana teen killed in three-vehicle Harrison County wreck

One person is dead after a three-vehicle wreck Thursday evening on Mississippi 53.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson confirmed a 16-year-old female driver was killed and a 14-year-old male passenger was seriously injured and taken from the scene by rescue helicopter.
He said both teens were from Louisiana. Their identities have not yet been released.
Peterson said the wreck occurred about 5:50 p.m. on Mississippi 53 near Carlton Cuevas Road.
Earlier reports that said four vehicles were involved in the accident crash were incorrect.
No other injuries requiring hospitalization were reported, Peterson said.
Authorities were still on the scene about 7 p.m. All lanes on the highway are open, but traffic was still moving slow, Peterson said.
