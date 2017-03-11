One who made it: A Gulfport woman lived through a wreck with a train

2:54 Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team send final gift to their Gulfport fan Pause

0:49 Man says crossing where train hit bus 'has always been a problem'

4:21 Biloxi police chief calls bus, train accident 'terrible tragedy'

1:26 Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:39 Dealing with what Mississippi Phosphates left

1:19 Pitchers duel stymies Harrison Central, Ocean Springs