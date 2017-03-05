Update: Smoke from woods fire blocks traffic on I-10, U.S. 90

People traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in Jackson County will be stopped on Interstate 10 until fire crews can contain a woods fire burning in Jackson County, a Missisisppi Highway Patrol official confirmed.
MHP Spokesman Chase Elkins said eastbound traffic is shut down at the 75-mile marker.
Westbound lanes of I-10 were blocked for about 30 minutes but they reopened about 3:25 p.m., Elkins said.
Both directions of traffic on U.S. 90 in Moss Point are also shut down, Elkins said.
A woods fire started just south of U.S. 90, jumped the road, and burned up to Interstate 10 and is burning near the weigh station and welcome center near the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
Elkins said drivers will be stopped until the fire is contained and the smoke clears.
“The wind is not helping at all,” Elkins said.
The fire, he said, is moving north.
Elkins said a helicopter is in the air trying to extinguish the fire.
The only way Mississippi drivers can get into Alabama right now is by taking back rounds, Elkins said.
He suggested taking Highway 63 north up to Highway 614 into Alabama.
SunHerald will update this story.
