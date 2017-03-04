Woman crashes through bridge railing into Bayou LaCroix

A woman driving northbound on Mississippi 603 Saturday morning crashed through a bridge rail and into Bayou LaCroix, officials said.
Hancock County Chief Deputy said police officials responded to the accident at 7:30 a.m.
The woman was rescued from the vehicle before it fully submerged in the bayou.
Bass said she was taken by ambulance to Garden Park Hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
The small portion of concrete railing destroyed in the crash is hanging off the side of the bridge.
Crews cleaned off concrete and glass that was shattered on the roadway after the accident.
Crews pulled the Nissan Pathfinder out of the water, taking about 15 minutes to get it up to the bridge.
As they worked to get it over the edge of the bridge, it briefly started smoking but it was quickly extinguished.
A diver at the scene went into the Bayou and connected ropes to the tow strings of a tow truck to get the vehicle out of the water.
The diver attached ropes to the railing of the bridge before he got into the bayou in a wet suit.
The Department of Marine Resources put a boat in the water about 9:30 a.m. to assist in the investigation.
Bass said officials will know more about what happened once the vehicle is out of the water.
Both northbound lanes of Mississippi 603 are closed to traffic as the DMR works and there is only one southbound lane open.
Bigg Boy Status Towing Company will move the car once it is out of the bayou.
Bay St. Louis police also responded to the scene and are helping in the investigation, Bass said.
