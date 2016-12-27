South Mississippi troopers lead the state in tickets over Christmas holiday

State troopers wrote 921 tickets in South Mississippi over the Christmas holiday weekend, more than troopers in any other region of the state.
Tickets written by Troop K, based in Biloxi, include 596 tickets for hazardous violations and 12 DUI arrests. Troopers investigated 12 crashes, including a crash that injured one person. Troop K patrols the state’s six southern-most counties.
Statewide, the Mississippi Highway Patrol wrote 4,661 tickets, including 3,114 for hazardous violations and 73 DUI arrests. MHP investigated 141 crashes that injured 59 people and claimed three lives. There were 250 crashes statewide over last year’s holiday period. The dramatic decrease is due to heavy state trooper presence, MHP Capt. Johnny Poulos said.
On Christmas Eve, two people died as their overturned vehicle was found engulfed in flames in Lee County. Also, a pedestrian died in Desoto County. On Friday, state troopers focused on U.S. 49 from Gulfport to Jackson in their “Coast to the Capital” campaign; no crashes occurred, Poulos said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments