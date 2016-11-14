Multiple wrecks tie up U.S. 49 in Orange Grove, Creosote Road

Gulfport A pair of traffic accidents on U.S. 49 at O’Neal Road has both sides of the highway backed up.
There are possible injuries involved in the wrecks on U.S. 49 near Planet Fitness. Gulfport Police spokesman Sgt. Josh Bromen said motorists should expect delays in that area.
Meanwhile, an 18-wheeler has overturned in the curve of Creosote Road near W.C. Fore Trucking, Inc. Gulfport Fire Department has closed the road while cleanup is in process. Motorists should avoid the area.
SunHerald.com has a team headed to the scene. We will post updates as more information becomes available.
