Man ejected, dies from injuries in Jackson County crash

A Moss Point man died early Wednesday when he was ejected from his pickup truck in a roll-over crash on Mississippi 63.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified him as Joseph Matthew Beasley, 29.
The crash occurred about 6:05 a.m. near Clifford Johnson Road, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.
Initial reports indicate Beasley was southbound on the highway when his red 1995 Ford Ranger ran off the right side of the road and he overcorrected, Elkins said. The vehicle flipped. Beasley was not wearing a seat belt, he said.
A Life Flight helicopter took Beasley to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where he died, Elkins said.
The crash is under investigation. Elkins said he will update his report to the media as more information becomes available.
Comments