Car crashes into five bystanders, two vehicles

A driver lost control of a vehicle and struck five pedestrians, a motorcycle and a truck after leaving a Cruisin’ the Coast event Saturday night, officials said.
The crash occurred at U.S. 90 and Teagarden Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, said Gulfport Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Henderson.
The vehicle was eastbound at the time.
Everyone involved in the crash was in the area for Cruisin’, Henderson said. The driver was on the Coast for Cruisin’ and had just an event and the five bystanders were there observing the cars.
Several people were stabilized by firefighters and taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries. Henderson said the injuries did not appear at the scene to be life threatening but described some as serious.
