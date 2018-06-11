Shania Twain proves she's 'still the one' with first Gulf Coast performance in 14 years

It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since Shania Twain last performed on the Gulf Coast, but her last show in New Orleans was on June 29, 2004.
Twain returned to New Orleans on Sunday, June 10, for a two-hour show at the Smoothie King Center. And while the Canadian-born songstress paid plenty of attention to the past, the focus of the tour was on the present.
While it would have been easy for Twain to put together a greatest hits tour and pack arenas across the country, the center of the "Now" tour is the album of the same name.
Released in 2017, "Now" is the first album Twain has released since 2002's "Up!." It's also the first album she's made since her breakup with husband and producer Mutt Lange.
And "Now" was all over Sunday's show from the opener "Life's About To Get Good" to the somber "Soldier" and the empowering "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed." With a 21-song set, Twain spent about a quarter of the two-hour show focused on her new album.
But the hits were there. There was "Come On Over," "Any Man of Mine," "Honey, I'm Home" — Twain sure does have a lot of hits for an artist that has only released five albums.
The show was not without its poignant moments such as "Soldier,"' which featured a video montage of the film "Thank You For Your Service." Twain performed the song from a seat secured on a wire above the soundboard at the Smoothie King Center.
It was from that very spot where Twain gave the show its emotional weight with a laid back rendition of "Still The One." It was tender moment in a night filled with backup dancers, dancing skeletons made of springs and no less than six different outfits.
The theatrics, however, never overshadowed Twain, whose voice was in excellent shape. She showed that she can still compete at a high level with the best of her disciples, including Taylor Swift.
After more than a decade in exile from the public spotlight, Twain returned to the stage with a high-energy mix of country and arena rock as if she had never left.
Comments