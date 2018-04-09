Are you a veteran who needs help? Here's a list of South Mississippi resources

Members of the military who return from deployment often can't find enough help when transitioning back to civilian life. For Mississippi Gulf Coast vets from any military branch, here are resources including crisis hotlines, medical care, job placement and housing.
Crisis Lines
Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, press 1, or text 838255, Suicide prevention hotline operated by the VA
Vets4Warriors: 1-855-838-8255, Confidential personalized peer support by veterans
Vets Center Combat Call Center: 1-877-927-8387, Confidential call caner for combat veterans
Women Veterans Hotline:1-855-829-6636, Provides Veterans Affairs benefit information for female veterans
Military Helpline:1-888-457-4838, or text MIL1 to 839863, Confidential support for service members, veterans, and their families that is independent of any branch of the military or government
South Mississippi resources
Biloxi Veterans Affairs: 228-523-5000 or 800-296-8872, https://www.biloxi.va.gov, Veterans Affairs offers a wide array of resources for all veterans who qualify including mental health care and housing assistance. There are benefits at the VA specifically designed to help Post-9/11 vets (OEF/OIF/OND) transition into the VA system and civilian life from active duty.
The VA recently launched a new Welcome Kit to help provide a smoother transition for veterans to understand their benefits.
The Vets Center: 228-388-9938, Just south of the VA on Veterans Avenue in Biloxi, the center offers confidential one-on-one, group and family counseling for veterans and other services. While it is a part of the VA, it operates independently.
Keesler Medical Center: White Avenue, Biloxi; Keesler Medical Center was recently named the best hospital in the Air Force. Serves active duty members, retirees, their family members and veterans who are referred by any VA facility to our Medical Treatment Facility. KMC has a partnership with the Biloxi VA to ensure that there is a smooth transition to assist with this care.
Fleet and Family Support Center, Gulfport Naval Construction Battalion Center, Pass Road: 228-871-3000, Provides a wide variety of free services for all military members, retirees, and eligible family members.
Recovery Care Management,Gulfport Naval Construction Battalion Center, Pass Road: 228-871-3774 or jammmie.cook.ctr@navy.mil, Assists wounded Navy personnel with rehabilitation to return to duty and help with transition to civilian life.
The Airman & Family Readiness Center, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi: 228-376-8728, 1-866-301-9436, Provides services for Wounded Warriors, primarily Air Force, co-ordinates with Air Force Aid Society.
Combat Wounded Veterans of South Mississippi:228-243-7272, Offers temporary financial assistance to veterans. Caseworkers develop long-term plans for combat wounded veterans and their families to receive benefits.
Crusaders for Veterans: http://crusadersforveterans.com, 217-201-1330 or cfv@crusadersforveterans.com, Offers temporary financial assistance to veterans in need on a case-by-case basis. Case managers assist with filing disability claims and resources for finding work.
Back Bay Mission: Howard Avenue in Biloxi, 228-432-0301, Veterans Support Fund for temporary financial assistance outside of other programs.
WIN Job Center: Gulfport, 228-897-6900, Disabled Veterans Outreach Program focuses on veterans who have significant barriers to employment.
All-American Way: 228-238-6407, https://www.facebook.com/TheAllAmericanway, Organizes outdoor events (fishing, hunting, snow skiing, whitewater rafting, kayaking) for wounded veterans, Wounded Spirits PTSD support group, and equine therapy for PTSD and TBI.
Mental Health Association of South Mississippi: 4803 Harrison Circle, Gulfport, 228-864-6274, Provides resources and support services for those seeking mental wellness and recovery, including drop-in centers in Gulfport and Ocean Springs and other programs.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association: 321-720-1211 or cvma00101@yahoo.com, Helps veteran care facilities provide a warm meal, clothing, shelter and guidance, or simply to say "thank you" and "welcome home."
FOCUS: NMCB Gulfport: 228-822-5736, gulfport@focusproject.org, KAFB Biloxi 228-377-3453, keesler@focusproject.orgwww.focusproject.org, Families OverComing Under Stress helps active duty and activated reservists of all branches learn how to proactively handle stress and transitions.
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families: 601-264-4629, 228-214-3244, www.usm.edu/military-veterans,Provides full support for service members and veterans and their families who are pursuing a higher education degree at USM.
Supportive Services for Veteran Families: 601-545-3668, 888-291-0646, http://www.southmsveteransresources.com, Provides temporary financial assistance, case management, assistance with obtaining VA other public benefits.
Includes these programs in South Mississippi:
Hancock Resource Center: 228-463-8887,http://www.hancockhrc.org, Works to stabilize families and strengthen the community by addressing barriers to housing for veterans in Hancock, Pearl River and Harrison counties.
Soldier On:1-866-406-8449, Focused on supporting veterans struggling with issues relating to housing, health care or substance abuse. They also provide peer support, counseling, financial support, employment services and more.
Oak Arbor:601-545-3668, Providing housing assistance to low income veterans in South Mississippi.
National organizations
American Legion: https://www.legion.org, Assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities.
Homes for Our Troops: https://www.hfotusa.org, Builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans.
Hope for the Warriors:https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org, Provides a full cycle of care to restore self, family, and hope to post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen.
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA): https://iava.org, Offers a case-management program to help veterans of all generations navigate the government and non government services available to them.
Military Warriors Support Foundation: https://militarywarriors.org Provides support and programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our combat wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Primary focus is on housing and homeownership, employment, as well as recreational activities and transportation assistance.
Minority Women Veterans Organization: https://www.minoritywomenveterans.org, Assists minority women veterans in successfully transitioning from military life to civilian life.
Operation First Response:https://www.operationfirstresponse.org, Provides temporary financial aid to wounded veterans.
Our Military Kids: http://ourmilitarykids.org/, Supports children ages 5 through 12th grade of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members and children of wounded warriors from all service branches. Grants pay for participation in activities that help children cope with stress and anxiety while their parents are recovering or absent.
Paralyzed Veterans of America: https://secure.pva.org, Helps disabled veterans with benefits, medical services, jobs, research and rehabilitation.
Soldiers Angels: https://soldiersangels.org/, Provides aid and comfort to veteran and active duty service members and their families.
Wounded Warriors Family Support: https://www.wwfs.org, Provides support for the families of those who have been injured or killed during combat operations. Largest program provides respite for caregivers.
Wounded Warrior Homes: http://woundedwarriorhomes.org, Provides transitional housing to single post-9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS).
Wounded Warrior Project: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org, Provides free programs and services to address the needs of post- 9/11 wounded warriors and fill gaps in government care.
Veterans of Foreign War: https://www.vfw.org, Assistance programs including help filing or appealing a VA claim, offering scholarships or providing emergency financial relief.
Apps
FOCUS on the GO Has resources for families that anyone can access, military or not.
OPERATION REACH OUT: Aimed at preventing suicide among military personnel and veterans created by Military Community Awareness.
MS National Guard Outreach: A complete listing of resources for current and former members of the Mississippi National Guard.
Sesame Street for Military Families: Games for small children of military families.
Comments