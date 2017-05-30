Mississippi National Guard soldier dies, 3 others injured in training

A Mississippi Army National Guard soldier was killed and three others were injured during training operations Monday night at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, a news release from the National Guard says.
The four soldiers are all assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi. They were participating in a large-scale training exercise at the base.
The three injured soldiers were transferred by military helicopter to the Loma Linda University Medical Center in California, where they are in stable condition, the news release says.
The soldiers’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after the families of the victims have been notified. The incident is currently under investigation.
Comments