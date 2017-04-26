Mom of 3 trying to pick up the pieces after her husband died in VA care

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance Pause 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 2:38 How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio 3:25 Hugh Freeze talks football recruiting, Chad Kelly in Pascagoula 2:08 Watch Biloxi's five-run fifth unfold 2:03 Pass Christian detective solving Katrina mysteries Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Jamie Lee of Saucier learned after her husband’s death that he never filled out some paperwork to make sure that he kept his life insurance after he was discharged. The Marine served in Afghanistan and Iraq and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, yet he did not receive any help with such items after his discharge, she says. John Fitzhugh Sun Herald