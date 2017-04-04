Watch Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes jump out of a plane Tuesday morning

To kick off Navy Week, the U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs jumped from a plane and parachuted down to Long Beach High School’s football stadium.
But there are more flights scheduled in Gulfport and Biloxi Tuesday, said Brian Lamar, public affairs officer for Gulfport’s Navy Construction Battalion Center.
About 1,500 people watched the Leap Frogs performance Monday afternoon.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes will jump with the Leap Frogs, as will the principal of Popp’s Ferry Elementary School. And some local veterans will enjoy the tunes of the U.S. Navy band as well.
Here’s what’s happening Tuesday during Navy Week across the Coast:
- 7:30 a.m.: Rear Adm. Bret Muilenburg, chief civil engineer for the U.S. Navy, will give a briefing called America’s Navy at the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce breakfast at the Jefferson Davis Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
- 9 a.m.: Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes will jump with the Leap Frogs at Jones Park.
- 11 a.m.: Principal of Popp’s Ferry Elementary will jump with the crew and land on campus.
- 10 a.m.: Part of the Navy band will go room to room at the Veterans Administration hospital in Biloxi and sing for patients.
- 10:50 a.m.: Part of the Navy band will host a concert clinic for students at Biloxi Junior High.
The Leap Frogs will drop down for a performance at the Biloxi High School football stadium Tuesday afternoon. Hewes was supposed to jump Monday morning and land in Jones Park, but stormy weather caused the jump to be postponed until Tuesday, Lamar said.
