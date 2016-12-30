‘Forgotten Heroes’ ensures no one is buried without someone who cares

How can the community help pay final respects to veterans who might not have family on the Coast?
It’s as easy as an email.
A story the Sun Herald published this week about six Long Beach High School students who served as pallbearers for a Navy veteran who had no family here touched a chord with South Mississippians, many of whom have direct ties to the military.
The young men were the only witnesses, outside of a military honor guard and the funeral home staff, to witness the ceremony when Jerry Wayne Pino was laid to rest Tuesday at Biloxi National Cemetery.
The good news is anyone can be notified when a military member with no next of kin is being buried in Biloxi.
It’s called the “Forgotten Hero” program. Anyone who wishes to be notified can call Biloxi National Cemetery at 228-388-6668 and provide an email address. That person will then be sent an email when a veteran not claimed by family members is being buried in Biloxi. The email will contain funeral service information so people can attend and pay final respects.
One commenter on the Sun Herald website asked why notifications aren’t sent to Keesler Air Force Base or the Naval Construction Battalion Center to allow airmen or Seabees to attend, which would fulfill community-service obilgations.
An official at Biloxi National Cemetery said a specific email address has to be provided in order for people to be added to the list. They can’t do a base notification.
The official said a memorial service also is held the last Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m. for any Forgotten Heroes who have died. Providing your email address will ensure you are notified of those services as well.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments