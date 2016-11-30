47 fall ill at Armed Forces Retirement Home

Since Monday evening, 47 residents of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport have become ill and nine have been hospitalized, officials said.
Symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, said Christopher Kelly, an AFRH spokesman. All the ill residents were in the independent living area.
Staff at the facility have have taken measures, including reminding residents through posted flyers and closed-circuit television, of the importance of hand-washing and confining ill residents to their rooms.
Leadership at the home held a town tall meeting to discuss the status of the investigation into the illness and steps being taken to ensure residents’ health and safety, Kelly said.
The Mississippi Department of Health is in the process of testing stool samples while Keesler Air Force Base is testing food samples. By policy, the AFRH maintains food samples for 72 hours and Keesler also inspects the kitchen monthly.
