South Mississippi reaches out to veterans with thanks and some deals

The eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, a cease-fire was called between the Allied nations and Germany, effectively ending World War I.
Officially, it ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed June 28, 1919, but the cease-fire on Nov. 11, 1918, was the day the fighting stopped. That’s why Nov. 11 was first established as Armistice Day. President Dwight Eisenhower changed it to Veterans Day after World War II.
Veterans Day is set aside to honor all those who have served in our Armed Forces. Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, is the day to remember those who died in service to our country.
This Friday, Nov. 11, is the day to honor our veterans and many restaurants and stores are offering specials to military members in honor of the day. Schools and communities also are presenting special programs in their honor.
Here’s a list:
School, municipal programs
Biloxi Public School District: is honored to welcome veterans into Biloxi schools to honor them for their service. with programs at Biloxi High at 1:30 p.m. Thursday; Popp’s Ferry at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Gorenflo Elementary, 10 a.m. Friday; Jeff Davis, 2 p.m Friday.
Jackson County Veterans Day Program: 11 a.m., downtown Moss Point Veterans Memorial Monument.
Laying of the Wreath Ceremony: 11 a.m., Veterans Tribute Tower at Gautier City Hall.
Armed Forces Retirement Home: 9:30 a.m., ceremony at AFRH, as well as displays and helicopter landings during the day.
American Legion Post 139: 11 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony at Post 139 on Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis, followed by lunch.
Restaurant, store specials
Applebee’s: Locations around the country will offer veterans and service members a free meal on Nov. 11. The American-style restaurant will allows veterans to choose from seven different entree options, which will also come with a $5 coupon redeemable between Nov. 12 and 27. There are locations in Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs and Picayune.
Back Bay Buffet: IP will honor those who have served with 50 percent off their breakfast or lunch . Please present your military ID and B Connected card to the Back Bay Buffet cashier to redeem. This offer is valid for one discount per person.
Buffalo Wild Wings: BWW is offering a complimentary order of wings and a side of fries to veterans and active-duty military. Must present acceptable proof of military service, which includes: permanent or temporary U.S. military ID cards, veteran’s card, a photograph of yourself in military uniform, or dine-in at a participating location in uniform.
Back Yard Burgers: The restaurant is offering a free Back Yard Classic Burger to all active duty service members and veterans who show their military ID or are in uniform. In addition, Back Yard Burgers offers a 20% discount to service men and women year-round.
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal on Veterans Day from a special Veterans Day menu. Must show proof of military service. Locations in Gulfport and D’Iberville.
Cracker Barrel: The restaurant is offering military veterans a complimentary slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Must show proof of military service.
Denny’s: Active, inactive and retired military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Friday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Please show valid military ID.
Golden Corral: Monday November 14, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. is Military Appreciation night with a free “thank you” dinner. Must show proof of military service.
Hooters: All active-duty and retired military to stop in for a free meal from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any Hooters location nationwide.
IHOP: Vets and active-duty military: Red, White & Blue Pancakes free from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Locations on the Coast are in Gulfport, Biloxi and D’Iberville.
Krispy Kreme: On Veterans Day 2016, a free doughnut and small coffee will be given to anyone who identifies themselves as a veteran or active military personnel (no ID required). Locations in Gulfport and Ocean Springs.
Logan’s Roadhouse: Veterans and active duty can come in for a free dessert a participating Logan’s. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.
Longhorn Steakhouse: Offering a free appetizer or dessert (no purchase required, no restrictions) to anyone showing proof of military service, plus 10% off for guests that dine with veterans on Nov. 11.
Margaritaville Resort: Veterans will receive 20% off resort wild including food, beverage, retail and rooms at Margaritaville. Military uniform or valid ID required.
O’Charley’s: Veterans and active duty service members offered a free meal at any location on Nov. 11. Additionally, O’Charley’s offers a 10 percent military discount all year long.
Olive Garden: Restaurant will offer a free entrée from a special menu to active-duty military and military veterans.
Outback Steakhouse: All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have valid identification. There is also a military discount of 15% off the total check from valid for military members and their families.
Red Lobster: To thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID on Nov. 10 and 11.
Ruby Tuesday: On Nov. 11, veterans, active duty, and reservists (with proof of service) may receive one free appetizer at Ruby Tuesday up to $10 in value.
Starbucks: On Veterans Day 2016, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee. In addition, now through Nov. 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans. Locations in Gulfport, Biloxi, D’Iberville.
TGIFridays: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, on Nov. 11, anyone with a military ID can order a lunch menu item at TGI Fridays, valued up to $12, for free.
Twin Peaks: All Military men and women (past and present) enjoy a free menu item from their Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Menu. Present valid military ID to receive offer.
JCPenney: Store will offer a 5 percent discount from Nov. 10-13 to current and former military personnel and their immediate family members with valid military or VA identification provided in-store. The discount may be combined with additional coupons and special offers including a $10 off $25 coupon with any form of payment or 20 percent off coupon when paying with a JCPenney credit card.
Meineke: Winter is coming, so you should be doing what you can to prepare your car for the harsh weather. Meineke wants to help by offering veterans a free oil change. All you need to do is bring your military ID. locations in Gulfport and D’Iberville.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
