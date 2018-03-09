Construction workers install the new sign for Biloxi Junior High School and High School on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Construction workers install the new sign for Biloxi Junior High School and High School on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Construction workers install the new sign for Biloxi Junior High School and High School on Tuesday, July 25, 2017. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Education

This is what ‘see something, say something’ means, Biloxi schools say after airsoft gun reported

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 09, 2018 03:17 PM

The Biloxi School District sent an alert to parents Friday afternoon regarding an “airsoft” gun that was apparently brought to school by an eighth grader.

The message said the student showed the replica gun to another student, “who immediately reported it to the administration.”

Biloxi said it it followed the district’s procedures, which include discipline and reporting the issue to authorities.

“While this type of weapon is not life threatening, it is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated,” the message said. “Our students were not in danger and we are carrying on with our school day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We want to commend the student that spoke up — this is exactly what we mean when we say ‘see something, say something.’ We want to remind everyone that we must work together to keep our students safe and we want to thank you for your continued efforts.”

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Community reacts to Coast school being placed on lockdown

View More Video