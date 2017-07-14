Surprise in the mail will be 50-year old homework assignment

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:25 Ocean Springs gradates cross the stage Pause 1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate 0:26 A glimpse at 2017 Stone County High School graduates 1:40 Bay High graduates 125 students 1:19 Test measures Mississippi third-graders' reading skills 2:12 Cedar Lake Christian Academy graduates discuss future plans 2:30 Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image 1:00 Want a full-ride scholarship? Start here. 1:58 72-year-old USM graduate: “I wanted to stay young” 1:01 Jr. ROTC gives purpose to Harrison Central students Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A former teacher at Harrison Central High School found letters written by his students 52 years ago and now he's preparing to return them to the students. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

A former teacher at Harrison Central High School found letters written by his students 52 years ago and now he's preparing to return them to the students. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com