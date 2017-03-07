Aquaculture students release thousands of hand-raised trout into the bayou

It was a bittersweet moment for students, but in the end, the release of thousands of hand-raised trout into the Halstead Bayou will contribute to the wild fish population.
For the last three years, scientists with the Gulf Coast Research Laboratory have been teaching and training the students on how to breed, rear and harvest plants and animals in all types of water environments, a science called aquaculture.
Ocean Springs High School is the only school in the state to offer the courses. Interested students can take a series of three courses in the field.
For the last eight months, aquaculture instructor Bryan Butler and his 60 or so students have been learning husbandry skills, or basically how to raise and take care of baby trout in a 500-gallon tank in a greenhouse behind the school.
“The kids get a set number of juvenile fish from the research lab,” Butler said.
“They’re about two inches when they get them. The kids raise them, do water quality and all the weights and measures. Their main goal is restoration of trout into the water. The more people catch, the less there is in the water,” Butler said.
Tuesday morning, Butler and the students matched the salinity of the water in the bayou to that of the tank the trout were in. Two students got in the bayou and used a tube powered by a gas-powered pump to transport the 2,500 fish into the water. The rest of the students gathered on the shore.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” Taylor Scatliffe, a junior at Ocean Springs, who wants to be a marine biologist said. “We’ve raised these fish since they were babies. It’s hard to see them released, but due to overfishing, it’ll help,” she said.
Senior Jackson Pocreva said his interest in the aquaculture program at the high school began as a junior.
“It’s different than any other class. It’s more hands on,” Pocreva said.
Students at the high school also use hydroponics to grow vegetables. The water from the tanks helps hydrate the vegetables and the vegetables help filter the water. Students design and maintain the systems for moving the water from tank to tank.
A practical benefit of the aquaculture class is students will learn skills that will assist them if they decide to go into the marine biology field down the line.
“The whole idea is to get a hands-on education in aquaculture,” said Dr. Reg Blaylock, assistant director of the Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center. “The students are growing the fish to contribute to the wild population. It’s an opportunity for the students to gain some initial experience in the marine biology field.”
Beyond high school, there are plenty of opportunities available for students interested in marine biology, Blaylock said.
The University of Southern Mississippi has programs in marine biology, including a graduate program in aquaculture.
Blaylock said about three-fourths of all the seafood we consume is imported from outside the United States. Because of this, he said there’s a “huge opportunity” for the development of domestic aquaculture industry, especially along the Coast.
“It’s part of a big economic development package, really. We train students to get the skills needed for jobs, and develop technologies that can support an industry,” he said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
