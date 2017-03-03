Picayune ‘headmaster’ issued invalid diplomas to graduating seniors

The administrator of a private school in Picayune said in a letter that she had forged the signature of the county superintendent on all graduating seniors’ diplomas last year.
Candice Downey, an administrator with the Christian Academy of Picayune, forged Pearl River County School District Superintendent Alan Lumpkin’s name on the eight diplomas she issued in May without his knowledge or approval. Downey identified herself as a headmaster on the diplomas.
In a letter to the parents of the students who graduated, Downey said: “The purpose of this letter is to make clear the following:
▪ “Pearl River County School District is not and has never been affiliated in any way with the Christian Academy of Picayune.
▪ “The diplomas issued to graduating seniors by the Christian Academy of Picayune are not valid documents due to the fact that I forged the signature of Alan Lumpkin on each diploma issued.
“I deeply regret the events that have transpired. I can only ask for forgiveness and let you know that I am willing to do whatever is necessary to make this right. I assure you, this will not happen again.”
Lumpkin said he found out about the forgery when two suspicious parents contacted him about three weeks ago.
“They brought in diplomas with my name on them,” he said. “They asked if we had any affiliation with the school. I said, ‘No.’ That was the first I heard of it.”
Christian Academy’s classes were held in the House of Refuge Church on U.S. 11 in Picayune. The school is not listed on the Mississippi Department of Education’s list of nonpublic schools accredited by the State Board of Education.
Pamela Quinlan, whose 16-year-old daughter Shea Greyland attended the school for about two months, said she has contacted the Attorney General’s Office, the Picayune Police Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.
“The students are the victims. They’re still suffering from those decisions,” she said.
Quinlan said the school charged her about $200 a month, not including books. Her daughter told her much of the teaching was done by Downey’s younger sister, who was 16, the same age as Shea.
“They didn’t use any books,” Quinlan said. “They would watch movies. Sometimes the same ones four or five times.”
Lumpkin said he is cooperating with the District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating the matter. On Monday, he said he would contact the parents with advice on what to do next. He encouraged past students at the school to contact a school counselor, or him if necessary.
The Sun Herald was unable to immediately contact Downey for comment.
