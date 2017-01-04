They’re being honored for changing lives at school or in the classroom

A total of 11 South Mississippi educators and administrators made this year’s “LifeChanger of the Year” program nominations.
The annual program recognizes and rewards kindergarten to 12th grade education professionals who go beyond the call of duty in their professions. Nominees must be kindergarten to 12th grade educators, teachers, administrators or any member of a school’s staff who makes a positive difference in the lives of students.
The program selects nominees based on several criteria including the difference they make in the lives of students, involvement in leadership activities at the school and community level and a record of excellent performance at the professional level.
The Pascagoula-Gautier School District had three nominees.
Teachers Emilee Berryhill and Angela Sievers from Martin Bluff Elementary School received nominations, as did Cynthia Vaxter at Gautier Elementary School.
Berryhill, a fourth grade teacher, is also the school’s informational technology specialist. She is a presenter at the district's Tech Camp for teachers from across the state.
Sievers, a first grade teacher, is on her district's curriculum writing team, where she writes curriculum for first grade. She has also served on various committees for her district, including Project Lead the Way, Strategic Planning and Common Core Curriculum.
Third grade teacher Vaxter is also her school's gifted liaison and is on the Gautier Elementary School’s leadership team.
In Gulfport, Mandy Gunter and Tammy Parker at Bayou View Elementary School made the LifeChanger’s list.
On weekends, Gunter continues her tutoring work with students by designing instructional lessons that boost student learning both academically and practically.
Parker, a 25-year teaching veteran, serves as the school’s literacy coach and mentors teachers on learning methods and strategies. Parker has a direct influence on students at the school who have dyslexia, who she often advocates for, according to her nomination.
North Bay Elementary Principal Jeremy Weir and Bay High School teacher Amy Richardson were named nominees from the Bay St. Louis - Waveland School District.
Only in his second year as principal, Weir “has made changes to school routines with a vision of improving student learning while promoting a positive school culture. He is always student-driven,” Weir’s nominee Angela Gill said.
“Students and parents have gotten used to seeing him at little league football games to cheer on students, as well as participating in community events such as Coastal Clean Up on an early Saturday morning,” Gill said.
Richardson teaches English II at Bay High School, “but does so much more than teach her content,” according to her nomination. “She teaches and models patience, compassion and determination through every obstacle placed in front of her with grace and dignity.”
In the Ocean Springs School District, teachers Angela Sanders at Ocean Springs High School and Roque Quezada at Ocean Springs Middle School made the cut.
Sanders was selected as the Economics Teacher of the Year in 2015. She was also recognized due to her consultancy work with the Mississippi Council on Economic Education which provides professional development for other state teachers. Sanders has coached the winning team of the state economics challenge for the past four years and coached the first place Mississippi High School Finance Challenge team for the past two years.
According to his nomination, Quezada, an eighth grade math teacher, “not only knows his subject thoroughly, but how to diversify his teaching to meet the needs of all of his students. He gives his free time to assist others, and his character has a positive influence on his students.”
In the Moss Point School District, robotics engineering teacher Billy Carroll at Moss Point Career and Technical Education Center made the cut.
Carroll is also the founder and coach of the Moss Point STEM Team, the first academic-based team in the district’s history. Every one of Mr. Carroll's students passed the MS-CPAS2 (Mississippi Career Planning and Assessment System) state test in engineering. As a result, his program scored third out of 46 engineering programs in the state. In 2016, Carroll received the prestigious Leo W. Seal Innovative Teacher Award.
Long Beach High School Principal Vivian Robinson also was nominated.
One of Robinson’s primary goals has been to get the school to embrace the ACT, not just the junior class, according to her nomination. That same year, Long Beach High School ranked third in the state overall, with a 20.3 composite testing for all students. The following year, Robinson assisted the school with ranking first along the Coast and third in the state overall, with a 21.3 composite score, well above the state and national ACT average. Under her direction, the Mississippi Department of Education ranked Long Beach High School No. 1 along the coast and fourth in the entire state in 2016, according to MDE’s accountability grading.
Mississippi had a total of 55 nominees. The LifeChanger’s organization will narrow selections down to 15 winners nationwide.
Additional information on the award can be found online at www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
