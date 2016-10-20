Shakeup for some South Mississippi schools in test rankings

Most South Mississippi schools earned grades above the state average in the annual accountability results released Thursday. But there were some surprises.
Most of the 15 school districts earned the same grades as a year ago, according to the Mississippi Department of Education, resulting in some of the highest-achieving schools in the state.
This is the first year the A-to-F grades count for every school in the state. The U.S. Department of Education granted a waiver for the previous two years to compensate for the state transitioning to a new curriculum, also known as Common Core standards. The waiver allowed a school to retain the letter grade it received in the previous two years year if the new grade was lower.
It’s also the first year of results from the Mississippi Assessment Program testing, which replaced the PARCC statewide consortium testing last year. Although different, both tests gauge career and college readiness of students, state superintendent Carey Wright said.
“We’re transitioning to a higher and more vigorous test. The new test looks at critical thinking, analytical thinking, writing and problem solving. I would caution against comparing the results to last year. The true test will be when next year’s grades come out,” she said.
South Mississippi superintendents said they have mixed feelings on this year’s assessment. The results provide a good set of metrics to diagnose their school districts, but several agreed the real measure will be next year.
“The grades provide a good baseline, I think, to determine future grades,” Ocean Springs Superintendent Bonita Coleman-Potter said.
“As long as we stay consistent with testing in the future, we’ll have a better idea of what’s working and what’s not,” Pascagoula-Gautier Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said.
South Mississippi
Only one Coast school received a D grade. Four districts earned A’s — the same from last year’s assessment, but the districts aren’t the same.
Ten districts earned B grades, and there were no C grades.
Long Beach School District barely missed out on being ranked the top in the state — one point behind Oxford School District.
Ocean Springs School District rose from 12th last year to fourth.
Perhaps most noticeable was Jackson County School District’s rise in achievement. The district ranked fifth in the state, just below Long Beach and Ocean Springs.
East Central High School in Jackson County beat out long-accomplished Long Beach and Ocean Springs high schools for the highest-ranking high school in South Mississippi. It ranked third in the state, followed by Long Beach and Ocean Springs high schools at fourth and fifth. Only two high schools scored higher in the state, both from Desoto County.
All three of Jackson County’s high schools made the top 40. Vancleave High School ranked 12th and St. Martin High School ranked 39th. And no Jackson County schools received a grade below a B.
Gulfport High School ranked 11th in the state. Pascagoula High School also had a high ranking of 17th.
The Picayune School District improved from a C to a B.
Elementary stars
Elementary schools across South Mississippi also stood out in the new rankings.
Bayou View Elementary School in the Gulfport district earned the highest score on the Coast, and third in the state.
Harrison County had two schools in the top 20: Pineville Elementary School ranked seventh and North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School ranked 19th.
MDE ranked Pineville and East Hancock Elementary School in Hancock County seventh and eighth in the state.
Vancleave Lower Elementary in Jackson County made the top 25 with 21st place.
West Elementary School in Gulfport also made the top 25 with a 20th place ranking. Thomas L. Reeves Elementary in Long Beach landed the 22nd spot.
Every school in the Long Beach district, except one, earned A grades.
Declines
Both the Biloxi School District and Biloxi High School went from an A ranking in 2015 to a B ranking in 2016. However, the district score was one point away from an A rating.
Three schools in the Pass Christian School District went from an A grade to a B in the 2015-16 school year. Deslile Elementary, Pass Christian Elementary and Pass Christian Middle schools all fell to a B from an A the year before.
Bay-Waveland High School also dropped from an A to a B grade rating.
Moss Point High School went from a C to a D. The Moss Point School District remained level from last year with a D grade, but the score was just two points above an F, a new grade added this year. It’s a failing grade, and two F’s in a row could mean a district or school gets taken over by the state.
Across 15 school districts, two schools got an F grade: Arlington Heights Elementary in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District and Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elementary in Moss Point.
Grade characteristics
This year’s accountability grades includes student proficiency in history and science, along with math and reading proficiency. There’s also a category for “readiness” and “acceleration.” Readiness refers to college and career readiness. The state uses Advanced Placement and dual enrollment numbers within a school district to determine its “readiness.”
Grades are broken down into grades of A to F.
An “A” grade represents scores in the top fourth of schools, after all the scores in the state are divided into four groups. The grade is characterized as the “highest status” and “highest growth” a school can achieve.
A “B” grade designates scores above the state average for the given year. The grade is characterized by “high status” and “typical growth.”
An “C” grade includes scores above the state state average for a given year, but with no scores in the lowest fourth grouping. Also, at least three of the five additional performance indicators of growth, history proficiency, graduation rates, college and career readiness and acceleration are above the state average. The grade is characterized by “typical status” and “typical growth.”
An “D” grade represents scores below the state average. Reading and mathematics growth is below the state average. Also, at least two of the three additional performance indicators are below the state average. The grade is characterized by “low status” and “low growth.”
An “F” grade represents scores in the lowest fourth grouping, with reading and mathematics growth also not above that group for the given year. The grade is characterized by “lowest status” and “lowest growth.”
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
School districts and high schools
2016
2015
Total Points
Reading Proficiency
Math Proficiency
History Proficiency
Science Proficiency
Reading Growth
Math Growth
Reading Growth Low
Math Growth Low
Readiness
Acceleration
Participation Rate
Graduation Rate
BAY-WAVELAND DISTRICT
B
B
622
39.7
37.1
64.4
68.5
66
60.7
73.8
62.6
41
29.3
98.7
90.2
Bay High School
B
A
659
58.4
64.7
64.4
66.9
49.4
80.3
59.4
64.7
41
29.3
96.4
90.5
BILOXI SCHOOL DISTRICT
B
A
671
46.7
50.3
67.1
74.8
65.5
78.7
64.8
67.3
56.6
59.6
99.3
84.4
Biloxi High School
B
A
723
58.5
65.3
67
75.5
59.3
83.3
69.9
87.7
56.6
59.6
99.3
84.8
GEORGE COUNTY
B
B
607
39
39
62.5
68
61.5
69.2
63.6
64.2
44.8
43.2
98.7
80.7
George County High School
B
659
51.9
59.6
62.3
64.1
59.6
76.4
73.3
69
44.8
43.2
98.8
80.9
GULFPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT
B
B
666
41.9
49.6
46.8
63.4
68.3
77.2
72.2
69.8
57.6
53.1
98.9
88.5
Gulfport High School
A
A
775
59.2
74.7
46.8
45.9
71.2
101.7
82.6
105.3
57.6
53.1
99.6
89.5
HANCOCK COUNTY
B
B
640
38.5
38.4
69
68.4
64.7
64.8
72.3
67.9
56
44.5
98.6
87.3
Hancock High School
B
B
699
61.5
68.3
68.8
57.8
73.9
71.9
68.9
56
44.5
98.3
87.5
HARRISON COUNTY
B
B
612
40.9
43.4
63.5
67.1
60.3
67.9
62.7
64
51.1
39.9
99.1
81.2
D’Iberville High School
B
708
66.4
65.5
62.7
75.3
62.3
78.7
68
76.4
55.9
44
99.3
85.9
Harrison Central High School
B
616
50.1
59.4
57.4
68.2
48.5
71.6
60.6
63.8
46.3
34.9
98.7
79.1
West Harrison High School
B
729
66.7
72.8
76.1
93
64.4
82.6
74
74.9
51.6
42.4
98.3
81.2
JACKSON COUNTY
A
A
689
46.7
51.2
66.1
74.7
75.1
78.1
70.8
50.8
39.9
99.2
88.5
East Central High
A
A
814
61.5
72.8
66.1
76.7
77
97.8
95.7
105.9
56
28.8
99.1
94.6
St. Martin High School
B
B
709
58
65.7
67.9
63
84
75
81.2
46.6
40.1
98.6
83.9
Vancleave High School
A
A
771
64
68
63.5
78
89.4
81.6
84.9
52.3
51.9
99.1
90
LONG BEACH
A
A
744
52.2
51.6
81.5
76.3
83
86.8
88.7
65
51.9
99.2
93.5
Long Beach Senior High School
A
A
807
75.2
71
81.3
76.3
83
86.8
88.7
65
51.9
99.4
93.9
MOSS POINT
D
D
465
18.8
16.7
32.8
51
54.8
65.8
66.1
16.3
25.9
98.3
66.8
Moss Point High School
D
501
29.1
20.9
32.8
57.8
43.9
75.1
77.9
16.3
25.9
99.2
67.3
OCEAN SPRINGS
A
A
707
53.3
55
77.9
72.5
79.1
66.7
66.5
60.6
62.8
99.4
86.9
Ocean Springs High School
A
798
66
73.8
77.7
73.3
95.2
78.7
95.1
60.6
62.8
99.8
87.1
PASCAGOULA-GAUTIER
B
B
609
35.7
36.5
62
63.5
67.2
66.7
66.9
37.4
37.8
99.2
85.5
Gautier High School
B
A
694
47.2
66.5
66.5
63.8
83.3
71.4
73.3
34.9
37.1
99.8
89.9
Pascagoula High School
A
757
55.6
68.5
58.7
71.3
97.7
86.2
104.4
39.6
38.4
99.7
83.7
PASS CHRISTIAN
A
A
678
50.1
44.7
79.5
70
69.3
65.9
61.4
60.4
58.2
99.5
90
Pass Christian High School
A
A
739
64.6
74.2
79.3
62.8
91.2
55.7
73.6
60.4
58.2
99.1
90.1
PEARL RIVER COUNTY
B
B
622
40.9
43.7
58.7
62.1
69.6
64.3
62.2
44.6
40.2
98.6
84.6
Pearl River High School
B
B
713
59.7
75.4
57.7
52.2
88.8
52
102.2
44.6
40.2
98.9
85.1
PICAYUNE
B
C
598
33.1
33.9
49.3
61.4
71.7
66.7
73.6
37.5
47.3
99.3
81.3
Picayune Memorial High School
B
B
687
61.1
54.8
49.3
67.2
65.8
81.5
76
82
37.5
47.3
99.8
82.5
STONE COUNTY
B
B
625
44.4
34.8
68.2
69.7
63.1
72
68.1
44.1
32.8
98.9
83.4
Stone High School
B
B
691
58
54.1
68
65.6
74.6
79.4
83.3
44.1
32.8
98.6
83.7
For high schools and districts, the highest score is 1,000 points. Math and reading proficiency is scored on a 100-point scale. Science, U.S. history, acceleration and college readiness is scaled on a 50 point scale. A perfect score for graduation rate would be 200 points. College readiness is based on ACT scores at each school.
Total Points: Total number of points earned by the district in the accountability system. Districts with a Grade 12 may earn 900 possible points. Districts without a Grade 12 may earn 700 possible points.
Participation Rate: Percent of students who participated in the the reading/language arts, mathematics, and science statewide assessments.
Reading, Math Growth: Weighted percentage of all students meeting growth in reading/language arts and math.
Reading Growth Low, Math Growth Low: Weighted percentage of students in the lowest 25 percent meeting growth in reading/language arts and math.
Reading Proficiency: Weighted percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in reading/language arts.
Math Proficiency: Weighted percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in mathematics.
Science Proficiency: Weighted percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in science (divided by two for districts and schools with 12th grade).
History Proficiency: Percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in history divided by 2.
Readiness: Performance of students on advanced placement classes, international baccalaureate classes and dual credit college courses.
Acceleration: Percentage of students participating in the performing well in accelerated coursework.
Graduation Rate: The four-year cohort graduation rate of the district multiplied by 2 (except for districts marked “E” where the value is not multiplied by 2). Note: Calculated for districts with a grade 12 only.
School District
Elementary/Middle Schools
Grade
Total Points
Reading Proficiency
Math Proficiency
History Proficiency
Science
Proficiency
Reading Growth
Math Growth
Reading Growth
Low
Math Growth
Low
Participation Rate
BAY ST. LOUIS -WAVELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT
North Bay Elementary School
B
413
34.7
39.7
74.6
63.1
58.4
78.2
64.1
99.3
Bay Waveland Middle School
C
370
38.2
27.4
65.4
67.3
51.9
63.4
56
99.2
Waveland Elementary School
Not listed
BILOXI SCHOOL DISTRICT
Biloxi Junior High
B
439
45.7
53.7
62
79.1
53.2
65.4
99.6
Gorenflo Elementary School
Not listed
Jeff Davis Elementary School
A
455
50
45.8
67.6
73.3
69.1
84.8
64.8
99.4
North Bay Elementary School
A
473
54
60.2
79.2
74.5
77.5
68.8
58.8
98.9
Popps Ferry Elementary School
B
400
42.3
36.8
71.8
59.3
60.1
70
60
98.6
GEORGE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Agricola Elementary School
B
417
45.1
42.4
82.1
64.5
64.4
54.6
64.1
99.7
Rocky Creek Elementary School
B
409
38.8
37.4
79.2
62.9
68.1
66.9
56.1
99
Lt Taylor Intermediate School
B
394
36.2
37.6
66.1
62.4
70
58.1
63.8
97.4
Central Elementary School
C
383
33.9
27.4
66.2
61.5
63.7
66.8
63.8
100
George County Middle School
C
371
35.7
40.6
69.1
54.2
64.3
52.4
54.8
98
Lc Hatcher Elementary School
C
371
22.2
16
81.4
59.4
87.1
51.4
97.7
Benndale Elementary School
C
341
35.6
34.4
62.5
48.1
59
34.4
GULFPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Bayou View Elementary School
A
537
66.3
76.5
85
80.6
88
75.5
65.2
98.9
West Elementary School
A
486
36.9
59.6
66.7
71.7
83.8
92.7
74.4
100
Anniston Avenue Elementary School
A
469
45.3
59.9
77.9
68.8
76.7
80.4
60
99.5
Pass Road Elementary School
B
430
44.2
55.8
60.9
62.2
60.5
75.7
70.4
99.5
Bayou View Middle School
B
427
49.4
52.9
69
67.6
72.9
56.2
59.4
98.3
Central Elem
C
363
17.4
18.6
53.5
71.3
49.7
89.2
63.1
99.1
Gulfport Central Middle School
C
361
27.7
27.4
56.8
54.9
59.9
65.2
69.1
97.8
Twenty Eighth St Elem
D
323
21.2
32.8
33.9
57.1
54.2
64.8
58.7
99.6
Gaston Point Elementary School
D
322
20.2
31.7
32.1
60
49.5
71.3
56.7
100
HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
East Hancock Elementary School
A
516
51.1
56.4
80.2
80.5
81
85.3
81.6
98.6
South Hancock Elementary School
B
387
32.6
31.3
50
63.5
58.2
83.7
67.7
97.9
Hancock North Central Elementary
C
366
30
25.7
56.3
73.7
44.8
78.2
57.6
99.8
Hancock Middle School
C
365
32.1
32.9
65.3
57.1
57.8
57.2
62.9
98.7
West Hancock Elementary School
A
459
28.7
27
68.5
81.4
77.3
95.6
80
99
HARRISON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Pineville Elementary School
A
524
57.1
58.7
81.8
87.9
80.2
96.7
61.5
98.1
North Woolmarket Elementary And Mid
A
488
58
67.4
79.1
66.8
87
55
74.5
99.2
Saucier Elementary School
B
412
46.8
45.8
67.2
62.6
59.2
71.2
59
100
Saucier Elementary School
B
412
46.8
45.8
67.2
62.6
59.2
71.2
River Oaks Elementary School
B
411
25.5
40.6
59.5
61.8
75.7
67.9
80
99.5
Woolmarket Elementary School
B
404
34.8
39.9
80
53.6
67.9
60
67.5
99.6
Diberville Middle School
C
381
40.6
49.1
66.9
56.7
65.1
53.3
48.8
99
North Gulfport 8Th Grade
C
357
34.2
25.3
51.7
65.7
50.8
70.6
59.1
98.6
Three Rivers Elementary
C
353
28.8
25.6
57
53.7
60.2
55.9
71.9
99.6
Three Rivers Elementary
C
353
28.8
25.6
57
53.7
60.2
55.9
Bel Aire Elementary School
C
340
33.6
27.1
61.8
56.2
47.6
60.7
53.1
99
Crossroads Elementary School
D
295
27.5
16.9
44.9
50.5
42.1
60.7
52.1
99.1
Orange Grove Elementary
D
317
30.4
25.2
44.9
57.6
44.5
65.1
Diberville Elem
D
313
45
49.1
45.5
54.1
37
37.2
100
Crossroads Elementary School
D
295
27.5
16.9
44.9
50.5
42.1
60.7
JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Vancleave Lower Elementary
A
485
41.9
56.6
81.4
77.3
84.2
75
East Central Middle School
A
481
44.6
57
79.5
71.1
82.6
66.8
79.2
99.4
St Martin N Elementary School
A
469
50.3
57.5
75.3
65.2
87.5
66.2
95.6
Vancleave Middle School
A
462
43.6
56
80.6
62.7
82.6
60.3
76
99.7
St Martin East Elementary School
A
455
51.2
63.9
74.1
55.7
92.7
52
100
East Central Upper Elementary
B
447
45.8
51.5
71
74.5
65.1
77.1
61.5
99.4
Vancleave Upper Elementary
B
443
47.1
50.2
67.4
67.9
67.8
69.4
72.7
99.4
St Martin Upper Elementary
B
424
43.3
41.5
75.8
75
61.9
73.6
52.7
99.5
St. Martin Middle School
B
411
42.1
39.9
70.5
72.4
62.5
67.6
56.3
99.5
LONG BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Wj Quarles Elementary School
A
480
43.2
44.9
88.8
66.2
97.5
70.1
100
Thomas L Reeves Elementary School
A
485
63.3
61.7
78.6
70.8
95
46.3
99.2
Harper Mc Caughan Elem School
B
454
44.7
47.4
65.5
74.7
73.9
76.6
71.1
98.7
MOSS POINT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Magnolia Middle School
D
318
15.8
20.8
43.9
47.5
65.5
60.4
63.9
98.4
Moss Point Kreole Primary School
D
306
17
9.4
55.4
51.7
64.7
64
Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elem
F
253
18.1
11.2
32.4
45.1
38.8
52.3
55
98.1
OCEAN SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT
Ocean Springs Middle School
B
454
48.6
57.9
75.5
70
77.2
58.5
66.1
99.2
Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School
B
440
50
50.8
76.9
69.5
69.9
64.2
59
99.4
Oak Park Elementary School
B
421
62.3
53.1
67.2
72.2
60
46.1
99.3
Pecan Park Elementary School
B
418
59.1
48
65.9
71.7
54.2
58.9
99.3
Magnolia Park Elementary
C
382
59.9
50
58.2
55.3
63.9
39.6
98.3
PASCAGOULA-GAUTIER SCHOOL DISTRICT
Eastlawn Elementary School
B
443
45.5
40.9
67.8
57.4
93.8
75
100
Gautier Middle School
B
441
41.8
46.5
68.2
73.1
72.3
71.5
67.4
99.2
Lake Elementary School
B
436
51.7
31
96.1
49.4
96.1
49.4
100
Cherokee Elementary School
B
414
41.1
52.6
64
77
62.6
57.3
100
Martin Bluff
B
414
37.2
26.6
74.3
53.7
95
67.9
98.1
Gautier Elementary School
B
412
38.1
34.1
72
54
90.7
64
100
Jackson Elementary School
B
394
28.7
40.9
65.6
65.4
73.8
63.1
99.2
College Park Elem
C
382
37.5
38.1
70.7
48.9
81.7
50
98.2
William M Colmer Middle School
C
365
28.8
33.1
54.3
60.4
64.4
59
64.6
99.3
Trent Lott Academy
C
337
31.9
28.4
66.1
53.7
55.1
46.4
54.9
99.2
Beach Elementary School
C
336
48.9
48.9
76.1
42.1
72
0
100
Singing River Academy
D
313
28.3
30.2
53.9
47.2
56.8
37.5
59.1
98.9
Arlington Heights Elem School
F
257
21.3
20.5
51.5
29.9
60
37.1
99.3
PASS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL DISTRICT
Delisle Elementary School
B
444
43.5
47.2
92.1
64.5
65.1
70.6
60.6
99.6
Pass Christian Middle School
B
394
50.2
43.9
65.1
65.8
62.1
56.4
50.5
99.5
Pass Christian Elem
B
436
45.9
31.5
75
76.8
56.2
82.7
67.6
99.7
PEARL RIVER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Pearl River Central Junior High School
A
459
38.2
49.7
81
71.7
77.7
72.5
68.4
98.2
Pearl River Central Upper Elementary School
D
329
37.7
33
65.8
49.1
49.4
51.5
42.2
99.1
PICAYUNE SCHOOL DISTRICT
South Side Elementary School
B
412
38.3
25.9
73.5
74.8
58.9
78.8
61.7
98.9
South Side Lower Elementary School
B
389
33.8
18.3
85.2
50.3
93.8
51.7
West Side Elementary School
B
385
29.2
32.5
44
67.5
79.3
63.9
68.6
100
Nicholson Elementary School
C
372
28.7
26.3
55.6
58.9
70
55.9
76.8
100
Picayune Junior High School
C
350
24.1
36.9
44.5
45.3
70.6
54.4
74
98.6
STONE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Perkinston Elementary School
A
455
54
44.8
81.9
81.8
61.2
89.8
41
99.7
Stone Elementary School
B
402
40.3
26.4
56.5
80.8
59.7
76.9
61.2
97.8
Stone Middle School
C
364
37.1
32.8
58.3
58
57.7
55.4
64.6
99.3
For elementary and middle schools, each proficiency and growth category for each subject is 100 points. Taken together, the highest score is 700 points.
