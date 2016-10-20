Education

October 20, 2016 12:42 PM

Shakeup for some South Mississippi schools in test rankings

By Justin Vicory

Most South Mississippi schools earned grades above the state average in the annual accountability results released Thursday. But there were some surprises.

Most of the 15 school districts earned the same grades as a year ago, according to the Mississippi Department of Education, resulting in some of the highest-achieving schools in the state.

This is the first year the A-to-F grades count for every school in the state. The U.S. Department of Education granted a waiver for the previous two years to compensate for the state transitioning to a new curriculum, also known as Common Core standards. The waiver allowed a school to retain the letter grade it received in the previous two years year if the new grade was lower.

It’s also the first year of results from the Mississippi Assessment Program testing, which replaced the PARCC statewide consortium testing last year. Although different, both tests gauge career and college readiness of students, state superintendent Carey Wright said.

“We’re transitioning to a higher and more vigorous test. The new test looks at critical thinking, analytical thinking, writing and problem solving. I would caution against comparing the results to last year. The true test will be when next year’s grades come out,” she said.

South Mississippi superintendents said they have mixed feelings on this year’s assessment. The results provide a good set of metrics to diagnose their school districts, but several agreed the real measure will be next year.

“The grades provide a good baseline, I think, to determine future grades,” Ocean Springs Superintendent Bonita Coleman-Potter said.

“As long as we stay consistent with testing in the future, we’ll have a better idea of what’s working and what’s not,” Pascagoula-Gautier Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said.

South Mississippi

Only one Coast school received a D grade. Four districts earned A’s — the same from last year’s assessment, but the districts aren’t the same.

Ten districts earned B grades, and there were no C grades.

Long Beach School District barely missed out on being ranked the top in the state — one point behind Oxford School District.

Ocean Springs School District rose from 12th last year to fourth.

Perhaps most noticeable was Jackson County School District’s rise in achievement. The district ranked fifth in the state, just below Long Beach and Ocean Springs.

East Central High School in Jackson County beat out long-accomplished Long Beach and Ocean Springs high schools for the highest-ranking high school in South Mississippi. It ranked third in the state, followed by Long Beach and Ocean Springs high schools at fourth and fifth. Only two high schools scored higher in the state, both from Desoto County.

All three of Jackson County’s high schools made the top 40. Vancleave High School ranked 12th and St. Martin High School ranked 39th. And no Jackson County schools received a grade below a B.

Gulfport High School ranked 11th in the state. Pascagoula High School also had a high ranking of 17th.

The Picayune School District improved from a C to a B.

Elementary stars

Elementary schools across South Mississippi also stood out in the new rankings.

Bayou View Elementary School in the Gulfport district earned the highest score on the Coast, and third in the state.

Harrison County had two schools in the top 20: Pineville Elementary School ranked seventh and North Woolmarket Elementary and Middle School ranked 19th.

MDE ranked Pineville and East Hancock Elementary School in Hancock County seventh and eighth in the state.

Vancleave Lower Elementary in Jackson County made the top 25 with 21st place.

West Elementary School in Gulfport also made the top 25 with a 20th place ranking. Thomas L. Reeves Elementary in Long Beach landed the 22nd spot.

Every school in the Long Beach district, except one, earned A grades.

Declines

Both the Biloxi School District and Biloxi High School went from an A ranking in 2015 to a B ranking in 2016. However, the district score was one point away from an A rating.

Three schools in the Pass Christian School District went from an A grade to a B in the 2015-16 school year. Deslile Elementary, Pass Christian Elementary and Pass Christian Middle schools all fell to a B from an A the year before.

Bay-Waveland High School also dropped from an A to a B grade rating.

Moss Point High School went from a C to a D. The Moss Point School District remained level from last year with a D grade, but the score was just two points above an F, a new grade added this year. It’s a failing grade, and two F’s in a row could mean a district or school gets taken over by the state.

Across 15 school districts, two schools got an F grade: Arlington Heights Elementary in the Pascagoula-Gautier School District and Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elementary in Moss Point.

Grade characteristics

This year’s accountability grades includes student proficiency in history and science, along with math and reading proficiency. There’s also a category for “readiness” and “acceleration.” Readiness refers to college and career readiness. The state uses Advanced Placement and dual enrollment numbers within a school district to determine its “readiness.”

Grades are broken down into grades of A to F.

An “A” grade represents scores in the top fourth of schools, after all the scores in the state are divided into four groups. The grade is characterized as the “highest status” and “highest growth” a school can achieve.

A “B” grade designates scores above the state average for the given year. The grade is characterized by “high status” and “typical growth.”

An “C” grade includes scores above the state state average for a given year, but with no scores in the lowest fourth grouping. Also, at least three of the five additional performance indicators of growth, history proficiency, graduation rates, college and career readiness and acceleration are above the state average. The grade is characterized by “typical status” and “typical growth.”

An “D” grade represents scores below the state average. Reading and mathematics growth is below the state average. Also, at least two of the three additional performance indicators are below the state average. The grade is characterized by “low status” and “low growth.”

An “F” grade represents scores in the lowest fourth grouping, with reading and mathematics growth also not above that group for the given year. The grade is characterized by “lowest status” and “lowest growth.”

Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory

School districts and high schools

2016

2015

Total Points

Reading Proficiency

Math Proficiency

History Proficiency

Science Proficiency

Reading Growth

Math Growth

Reading Growth Low

Math Growth Low

Readiness

Acceleration

Participation Rate

Graduation Rate

BAY-WAVELAND DISTRICT

B

B

622

39.7

37.1

64.4

68.5

66

60.7

73.8

62.6

41

29.3

98.7

90.2

Bay High School

B

A

659

58.4

64.7

64.4

66.9

49.4

80.3

59.4

64.7

41

29.3

96.4

90.5

BILOXI SCHOOL DISTRICT

B

A

671

46.7

50.3

67.1

74.8

65.5

78.7

64.8

67.3

56.6

59.6

99.3

84.4

Biloxi High School

B

A

723

58.5

65.3

67

75.5

59.3

83.3

69.9

87.7

56.6

59.6

99.3

84.8

GEORGE COUNTY

B

B

607

39

39

62.5

68

61.5

69.2

63.6

64.2

44.8

43.2

98.7

80.7

George County High School

B

659

51.9

59.6

62.3

64.1

59.6

76.4

73.3

69

44.8

43.2

98.8

80.9

GULFPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT

B

B

666

41.9

49.6

46.8

63.4

68.3

77.2

72.2

69.8

57.6

53.1

98.9

88.5

Gulfport High School

A

A

775

59.2

74.7

46.8

45.9

71.2

101.7

82.6

105.3

57.6

53.1

99.6

89.5

HANCOCK COUNTY

B

B

640

38.5

38.4

69

68.4

64.7

64.8

72.3

67.9

56

44.5

98.6

87.3

Hancock High School

B

B

699

61.5

68.3

68.8

57.8

73.9

71.9

68.9

56

44.5

98.3

87.5

HARRISON COUNTY

B

B

612

40.9

43.4

63.5

67.1

60.3

67.9

62.7

64

51.1

39.9

99.1

81.2

D’Iberville High School

B

708

66.4

65.5

62.7

75.3

62.3

78.7

68

76.4

55.9

44

99.3

85.9

Harrison Central High School

B

616

50.1

59.4

57.4

68.2

48.5

71.6

60.6

63.8

46.3

34.9

98.7

79.1

West Harrison High School

B

729

66.7

72.8

76.1

93

64.4

82.6

74

74.9

51.6

42.4

98.3

81.2

JACKSON COUNTY

A

A

689

46.7

51.2

66.1

74.7

75.1

78.1

70.8

50.8

39.9

99.2

88.5

East Central High

A

A

814

61.5

72.8

66.1

76.7

77

97.8

95.7

105.9

56

28.8

99.1

94.6

St. Martin High School

B

B

709

58

65.7

67.9

63

84

75

81.2

46.6

40.1

98.6

83.9

Vancleave High School

A

A

771

64

68

63.5

78

89.4

81.6

84.9

52.3

51.9

99.1

90

LONG BEACH

A

A

744

52.2

51.6

81.5

76.3

83

86.8

88.7

65

51.9

99.2

93.5

Long Beach Senior High School

A

A

807

75.2

71

81.3

76.3

83

86.8

88.7

65

51.9

99.4

93.9

MOSS POINT

D

D

465

18.8

16.7

32.8

51

54.8

65.8

66.1

16.3

25.9

98.3

66.8

Moss Point High School

D

501

29.1

20.9

32.8

57.8

43.9

75.1

77.9

16.3

25.9

99.2

67.3

OCEAN SPRINGS

A

A

707

53.3

55

77.9

72.5

79.1

66.7

66.5

60.6

62.8

99.4

86.9

Ocean Springs High School

A

798

66

73.8

77.7

73.3

95.2

78.7

95.1

60.6

62.8

99.8

87.1

PASCAGOULA-GAUTIER

B

B

609

35.7

36.5

62

63.5

67.2

66.7

66.9

37.4

37.8

99.2

85.5

Gautier High School

B

A

694

47.2

66.5

66.5

63.8

83.3

71.4

73.3

34.9

37.1

99.8

89.9

Pascagoula High School

A

757

55.6

68.5

58.7

71.3

97.7

86.2

104.4

39.6

38.4

99.7

83.7

PASS CHRISTIAN

A

A

678

50.1

44.7

79.5

70

69.3

65.9

61.4

60.4

58.2

99.5

90

Pass Christian High School

A

A

739

64.6

74.2

79.3

62.8

91.2

55.7

73.6

60.4

58.2

99.1

90.1

PEARL RIVER COUNTY

B

B

622

40.9

43.7

58.7

62.1

69.6

64.3

62.2

44.6

40.2

98.6

84.6

Pearl River High School

B

B

713

59.7

75.4

57.7

52.2

88.8

52

102.2

44.6

40.2

98.9

85.1

PICAYUNE

B

C

598

33.1

33.9

49.3

61.4

71.7

66.7

73.6

37.5

47.3

99.3

81.3

Picayune Memorial High School

B

B

687

61.1

54.8

49.3

67.2

65.8

81.5

76

82

37.5

47.3

99.8

82.5

STONE COUNTY

B

B

625

44.4

34.8

68.2

69.7

63.1

72

68.1

44.1

32.8

98.9

83.4

Stone High School

B

B

691

58

54.1

68

65.6

74.6

79.4

83.3

44.1

32.8

98.6

83.7

For high schools and districts, the highest score is 1,000 points. Math and reading proficiency is scored on a 100-point scale. Science, U.S. history, acceleration and college readiness is scaled on a 50 point scale. A perfect score for graduation rate would be 200 points. College readiness is based on ACT scores at each school.

Total Points: Total number of points earned by the district in the accountability system. Districts with a Grade 12 may earn 900 possible points. Districts without a Grade 12 may earn 700 possible points.

Participation Rate: Percent of students who participated in the the reading/language arts, mathematics, and science statewide assessments.

Reading, Math Growth: Weighted percentage of all students meeting growth in reading/language arts and math.

Reading Growth Low, Math Growth Low: Weighted percentage of students in the lowest 25 percent meeting growth in reading/language arts and math.

Reading Proficiency: Weighted percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in reading/language arts.

Math Proficiency: Weighted percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in mathematics.

Science Proficiency: Weighted percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in science (divided by two for districts and schools with 12th grade).

History Proficiency: Percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced in history divided by 2.

Readiness: Performance of students on advanced placement classes, international baccalaureate classes and dual credit college courses.

Acceleration: Percentage of students participating in the performing well in accelerated coursework.

Graduation Rate: The four-year cohort graduation rate of the district multiplied by 2 (except for districts marked “E” where the value is not multiplied by 2). Note: Calculated for districts with a grade 12 only.

School District

Elementary/Middle Schools

Grade

Total Points

Reading Proficiency

Math Proficiency

History Proficiency

Science

Proficiency

Reading Growth

Math Growth

Reading Growth

Low

Math Growth

Low

Participation Rate

BAY ST. LOUIS -WAVELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT

North Bay Elementary School

B

413

34.7

39.7

74.6

63.1

58.4

78.2

64.1

99.3

Bay Waveland Middle School

C

370

38.2

27.4

65.4

67.3

51.9

63.4

56

99.2

Waveland Elementary School

Not listed

BILOXI SCHOOL DISTRICT

Biloxi Junior High

B

439

45.7

53.7

62

79.1

53.2

65.4

99.6

Gorenflo Elementary School

Not listed

Jeff Davis Elementary School

A

455

50

45.8

67.6

73.3

69.1

84.8

64.8

99.4

North Bay Elementary School

A

473

54

60.2

79.2

74.5

77.5

68.8

58.8

98.9

Popps Ferry Elementary School

B

400

42.3

36.8

71.8

59.3

60.1

70

60

98.6

GEORGE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Agricola Elementary School

B

417

45.1

42.4

82.1

64.5

64.4

54.6

64.1

99.7

Rocky Creek Elementary School

B

409

38.8

37.4

79.2

62.9

68.1

66.9

56.1

99

Lt Taylor Intermediate School

B

394

36.2

37.6

66.1

62.4

70

58.1

63.8

97.4

Central Elementary School

C

383

33.9

27.4

66.2

61.5

63.7

66.8

63.8

100

George County Middle School

C

371

35.7

40.6

69.1

54.2

64.3

52.4

54.8

98

Lc Hatcher Elementary School

C

371

22.2

16

81.4

59.4

87.1

51.4

97.7

Benndale Elementary School

C

341

35.6

34.4

62.5

48.1

59

34.4

GULFPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Bayou View Elementary School

A

537

66.3

76.5

85

80.6

88

75.5

65.2

98.9

West Elementary School

A

486

36.9

59.6

66.7

71.7

83.8

92.7

74.4

100

Anniston Avenue Elementary School

A

469

45.3

59.9

77.9

68.8

76.7

80.4

60

99.5

Pass Road Elementary School

B

430

44.2

55.8

60.9

62.2

60.5

75.7

70.4

99.5

Bayou View Middle School

B

427

49.4

52.9

69

67.6

72.9

56.2

59.4

98.3

Central Elem

C

363

17.4

18.6

53.5

71.3

49.7

89.2

63.1

99.1

Gulfport Central Middle School

C

361

27.7

27.4

56.8

54.9

59.9

65.2

69.1

97.8

Twenty Eighth St Elem

D

323

21.2

32.8

33.9

57.1

54.2

64.8

58.7

99.6

Gaston Point Elementary School

D

322

20.2

31.7

32.1

60

49.5

71.3

56.7

100

HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

East Hancock Elementary School

A

516

51.1

56.4

80.2

80.5

81

85.3

81.6

98.6

South Hancock Elementary School

B

387

32.6

31.3

50

63.5

58.2

83.7

67.7

97.9

Hancock North Central Elementary

C

366

30

25.7

56.3

73.7

44.8

78.2

57.6

99.8

Hancock Middle School

C

365

32.1

32.9

65.3

57.1

57.8

57.2

62.9

98.7

West Hancock Elementary School

A

459

28.7

27

68.5

81.4

77.3

95.6

80

99

HARRISON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Pineville Elementary School

A

524

57.1

58.7

81.8

87.9

80.2

96.7

61.5

98.1

North Woolmarket Elementary And Mid

A

488

58

67.4

79.1

66.8

87

55

74.5

99.2

Saucier Elementary School

B

412

46.8

45.8

67.2

62.6

59.2

71.2

59

100

Saucier Elementary School

B

412

46.8

45.8

67.2

62.6

59.2

71.2

River Oaks Elementary School

B

411

25.5

40.6

59.5

61.8

75.7

67.9

80

99.5

Woolmarket Elementary School

B

404

34.8

39.9

80

53.6

67.9

60

67.5

99.6

Diberville Middle School

C

381

40.6

49.1

66.9

56.7

65.1

53.3

48.8

99

North Gulfport 8Th Grade

C

357

34.2

25.3

51.7

65.7

50.8

70.6

59.1

98.6

Three Rivers Elementary

C

353

28.8

25.6

57

53.7

60.2

55.9

71.9

99.6

Three Rivers Elementary

C

353

28.8

25.6

57

53.7

60.2

55.9

Bel Aire Elementary School

C

340

33.6

27.1

61.8

56.2

47.6

60.7

53.1

99

Crossroads Elementary School

D

295

27.5

16.9

44.9

50.5

42.1

60.7

52.1

99.1

Orange Grove Elementary

D

317

30.4

25.2

44.9

57.6

44.5

65.1

Diberville Elem

D

313

45

49.1

45.5

54.1

37

37.2

100

Crossroads Elementary School

D

295

27.5

16.9

44.9

50.5

42.1

60.7

JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Vancleave Lower Elementary

A

485

41.9

56.6

81.4

77.3

84.2

75

East Central Middle School

A

481

44.6

57

79.5

71.1

82.6

66.8

79.2

99.4

St Martin N Elementary School

A

469

50.3

57.5

75.3

65.2

87.5

66.2

95.6

Vancleave Middle School

A

462

43.6

56

80.6

62.7

82.6

60.3

76

99.7

St Martin East Elementary School

A

455

51.2

63.9

74.1

55.7

92.7

52

100

East Central Upper Elementary

B

447

45.8

51.5

71

74.5

65.1

77.1

61.5

99.4

Vancleave Upper Elementary

B

443

47.1

50.2

67.4

67.9

67.8

69.4

72.7

99.4

St Martin Upper Elementary

B

424

43.3

41.5

75.8

75

61.9

73.6

52.7

99.5

St. Martin Middle School

B

411

42.1

39.9

70.5

72.4

62.5

67.6

56.3

99.5

LONG BEACH SCHOOL DISTRICT

Wj Quarles Elementary School

A

480

43.2

44.9

88.8

66.2

97.5

70.1

100

Thomas L Reeves Elementary School

A

485

63.3

61.7

78.6

70.8

95

46.3

99.2

Harper Mc Caughan Elem School

B

454

44.7

47.4

65.5

74.7

73.9

76.6

71.1

98.7

MOSS POINT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Magnolia Middle School

D

318

15.8

20.8

43.9

47.5

65.5

60.4

63.9

98.4

Moss Point Kreole Primary School

D

306

17

9.4

55.4

51.7

64.7

64

Moss Point Escatawpa Upper Elem

F

253

18.1

11.2

32.4

45.1

38.8

52.3

55

98.1

OCEAN SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Ocean Springs Middle School

B

454

48.6

57.9

75.5

70

77.2

58.5

66.1

99.2

Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School

B

440

50

50.8

76.9

69.5

69.9

64.2

59

99.4

Oak Park Elementary School

B

421

62.3

53.1

67.2

72.2

60

46.1

99.3

Pecan Park Elementary School

B

418

59.1

48

65.9

71.7

54.2

58.9

99.3

Magnolia Park Elementary

C

382

59.9

50

58.2

55.3

63.9

39.6

98.3

PASCAGOULA-GAUTIER SCHOOL DISTRICT

Eastlawn Elementary School

B

443

45.5

40.9

67.8

57.4

93.8

75

100

Gautier Middle School

B

441

41.8

46.5

68.2

73.1

72.3

71.5

67.4

99.2

Lake Elementary School

B

436

51.7

31

96.1

49.4

96.1

49.4

100

Cherokee Elementary School

B

414

41.1

52.6

64

77

62.6

57.3

100

Martin Bluff

B

414

37.2

26.6

74.3

53.7

95

67.9

98.1

Gautier Elementary School

B

412

38.1

34.1

72

54

90.7

64

100

Jackson Elementary School

B

394

28.7

40.9

65.6

65.4

73.8

63.1

99.2

College Park Elem

C

382

37.5

38.1

70.7

48.9

81.7

50

98.2

William M Colmer Middle School

C

365

28.8

33.1

54.3

60.4

64.4

59

64.6

99.3

Trent Lott Academy

C

337

31.9

28.4

66.1

53.7

55.1

46.4

54.9

99.2

Beach Elementary School

C

336

48.9

48.9

76.1

42.1

72

0

100

Singing River Academy

D

313

28.3

30.2

53.9

47.2

56.8

37.5

59.1

98.9

Arlington Heights Elem School

F

257

21.3

20.5

51.5

29.9

60

37.1

99.3

PASS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL DISTRICT

Delisle Elementary School

B

444

43.5

47.2

92.1

64.5

65.1

70.6

60.6

99.6

Pass Christian Middle School

B

394

50.2

43.9

65.1

65.8

62.1

56.4

50.5

99.5

Pass Christian Elem

B

436

45.9

31.5

75

76.8

56.2

82.7

67.6

99.7

PEARL RIVER COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Pearl River Central Junior High School

A

459

38.2

49.7

81

71.7

77.7

72.5

68.4

98.2

Pearl River Central Upper Elementary School

D

329

37.7

33

65.8

49.1

49.4

51.5

42.2

99.1

PICAYUNE SCHOOL DISTRICT

South Side Elementary School

B

412

38.3

25.9

73.5

74.8

58.9

78.8

61.7

98.9

South Side Lower Elementary School

B

389

33.8

18.3

85.2

50.3

93.8

51.7

West Side Elementary School

B

385

29.2

32.5

44

67.5

79.3

63.9

68.6

100

Nicholson Elementary School

C

372

28.7

26.3

55.6

58.9

70

55.9

76.8

100

Picayune Junior High School

C

350

24.1

36.9

44.5

45.3

70.6

54.4

74

98.6

STONE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Perkinston Elementary School

A

455

54

44.8

81.9

81.8

61.2

89.8

41

99.7

Stone Elementary School

B

402

40.3

26.4

56.5

80.8

59.7

76.9

61.2

97.8

Stone Middle School

C

364

37.1

32.8

58.3

58

57.7

55.4

64.6

99.3

For elementary and middle schools, each proficiency and growth category for each subject is 100 points. Taken together, the highest score is 700 points.

