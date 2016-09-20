Bomb scare leads to middle school school evacuation

A school official confirmed St. Martin Middle School students and faculty were evacuated Tuesday after a note mentioning a possible bomb threat was found in the bathroom.
Superintendent Barry Amacker said school administration decided to evacuate school grounds and contact the sheriff’s office about 11 a.m. after a note mentioning a possible bomb threat was found.
A sheriff’s deputy said a bomb dog checked out the school before students and faculty were let back inside.
Once cleared, faculty and staff returned unharmed about 11:55 a.m.
The deputy said the department would review school surveillance cameras for leads in the case.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments