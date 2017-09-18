Cruisin’ The Coast 2017 Schedule of events

Saturday, Sept. 30
Casino Entertainment
Jesse Hill, 6-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet Steaks & Seafood
Mojiles Band, 9 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, PRL Bar
Sunday, Oct. 1
View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cruise In, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon; View the Cruise, 2-5 p.m.
New Event! Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearance: View the Cruise, 2-5 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: View the Cruise, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 2
Registration open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
Feature Car appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2p.m.; Long Beach, 5-7 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Long Beach as Grand Marshal, 5:30 p.m.
Autocross – presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
Long Beach Parade: Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Cristy Lee is Grand Marshal.
Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: IP Casino Resort, 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport
The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Autocross – presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
“Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central
Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feature Car appearances: Salute to Our Veterans, Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearances: Autocross, 10 a.m.-noon; Salute To Our Veterans, 1-3 p.m.; Guest MC at Flame-throwing competition, 6-8 p.m.
Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, Entertainment, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $600 Cash Prizes & Trophies!
Street Rodder Road Tour Vehicle Appearance: Salute to our Veterans,Cruise Central, Gulfport 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour Vehicle Appearance: IP Casino Resort 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport
Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Presented by: Biloxi Main Street, Peoples Bank, Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Biloxi BayChamber of Commerce.
Autocross – presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 3-6 p.m.
Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon
Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m. signing autographs
Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, City Hall, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m. signing autographs
Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event: Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses, Beau Rivage Pool Pavilion, 7 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: Diamondhead Blessing of the Classics, 3-6 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
Starz, 10 p.m., Boomtown Casino’s Fat Tuesday
DJ Hyphee, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Thursday, Oct. 5
Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
2018 Registration open noon-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap Meet/Manufacturers Midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feature Car appearances: Pass Christian,10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi, 6-9 p.m.
Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi, 7-9 p.m.
Burn ‘em Up in The Pass! 2nd Street, Pass Christian, event 5-8 p.m. Open to the first 40 CTC-registered vehicles. Burn Out registration begins at 4 p.m. Live entertainment by Right Lane Bandits, 6-9 p.m.
DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi Open House with Feature Car and Courtney Hansen, 6-9 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: IP Casino Resort, 7-9 p.m.
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-Noon – Brandie
1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-Noon – Garry Wesley
1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse
3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-Noon – N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. – The Strays
3-4:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-Noon – Figure 8
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute)
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-Noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. – Flashback
3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-Noon – Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. – The Tams
Pascagoula
11 a.m.-Noon – Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. – Tip Tops
Casino Entertainment
DJ Nikki Stylz, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 7-11 p.m., Silver Slipper Casino
After Party Band, IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Friday, Oct. 6
Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
2017 and 2018 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap Meet/Manufacturers Midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feature Car appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
Courtney Hansen appearances: Coliseum, 10 a.m.- noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: Pass Christian, 1-3 p.m.
Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Chiclets, Na Na Sha & The Tip Tops
“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian, Live entertainment by the New Orleans Suspects
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-Noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-Noon – Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-Noon – Garry Wesley
1-2 p.m. – Flashback
3-4:30 p.m. – The Tams
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-Noon – Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-Noon – N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse
3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-Noon – Figure 8
1-2 p.m. – Strays
3-4:30 p.m. – Tip Tops
Pascagoula
11 a.m.-Noon – Brandie
1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
All events and times subject to change. Check our website for updates.
Casino Entertainment
Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre
Brandon Bennett – Elvis My Way, 8 p.m., Hard Rock
Garry Wesley – A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Palace Casino Resort, Contact Lounge & Sports Bar
Jeff Foxworthy, 8 p.m., IP Casino
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Anderson Domingues, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar
DJ Tricky Dickies, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and DJ Hurricane, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge
Hadley Hill, Treasure Bay, Blu
Jesse Hill, 6-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet Steaks & Seafood
Sock Hop, 8-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, the Strand Event Center, $10 per ticket.
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Slipper Casino
Chris LeBlanc, 9:30 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi, Center Bar
Boogie Allstars, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Hollywood Casino, Stage Bar
Rock Bottom, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Boomtown Casino, BT Stage
DJ DukeDaGeniu$, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, PRL Bar, playing oldies but goodies
After Party Band, IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Saturday, Oct. 7
All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
2017 Registration, 9 a.m.-noon
2018 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
Auto Auction begins at Coliseum, Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap Meet/Manufacturers Midway open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feature Car appearance: Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” appearances: D’Iberville, 9-11 a.m.; Ocean Springs, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: IP Casino Resort, 6-9 p.m.
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-Noon – N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-Noon – Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-Noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. – Starz
3-4:30 p.m. – Boogie Allstars
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-Noon – Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. – The Strays
3-4:30 p.m. – The Tams
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-Noon – Figure 8
1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-Noon – Brandie
1-2 p.m. – Flashback
3-4:30 p.m. – Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson
Pascagoula
11 a.m.-Noon – Garry Wesley
1-2 p.m. – Magic
3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Casino Entertainment
Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre
Brandon Bennett – Elvis My Way, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi
Chubby Checker, 8 p.m., Hollywood Casino, Cypress Ballroom
Dian Diaz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Anderson Domingues, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar
DJ Tricky Dickies, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and DJ Hurricane, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge
Jesse Hill, 6-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet Steaks & Seafood
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Silver Slipper Casino
Chris LeBlanc, 9:30 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi, Center Bar
Boogie Allstars, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Hollywood Casino, Stage Bar
Rock Bottom, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Boomtown Casino, Stage
Eugene Eash Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
After Party Band, IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Sunday, Oct. 8
All events at Cruise Central
2018 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.
Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” Master of Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
Make-A-Wish Raffle Truck Giveaway and unveiling of new 2018 Raffle Car!
Live entertainment by Vince Vance & The Valiants, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Casino Parking
Beau Rivage Casino: reserved parking area for registered cruisers on the 2nd floor of the garage
Palace Casino Resort: special designated parking for Cruisers will be available on the first floor of the Parking Garage
Additional casino parking will be announced on cruisinthecoast.com website and in the event program.
cruisinthecoast.com, subject to change
