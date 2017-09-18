Brandon Bennett and the Heartbreak Orchestra play at the Edgewater Mall parking lot in Biloxi at a past Cruisin’ the Coast.
Cruisin' the Coast

Cruisin’ The Coast 2017 Schedule of events

September 18, 2017 12:00 AM

Saturday, Sept. 30

Casino Entertainment

Jesse Hill, 6-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet Steaks & Seafood

Mojiles Band, 9 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, PRL Bar

Sunday, Oct. 1

View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cruise In, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon; View the Cruise, 2-5 p.m.

New Event! Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearance: View the Cruise, 2-5 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: View the Cruise, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2

Registration open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

Feature Car appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2p.m.; Long Beach, 5-7 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Long Beach as Grand Marshal, 5:30 p.m.

Autocross – presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Long Beach Parade: Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Cristy Lee is Grand Marshal.

Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: IP Casino Resort, 7-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Autocross – presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

“Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central

Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Salute to Our Veterans, Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Autocross, 10 a.m.-noon; Salute To Our Veterans, 1-3 p.m.; Guest MC at Flame-throwing competition, 6-8 p.m.

Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, Entertainment, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk; $600 Cash Prizes & Trophies!

Street Rodder Road Tour Vehicle Appearance: Salute to our Veterans,Cruise Central, Gulfport 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour Vehicle Appearance: IP Casino Resort 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Presented by: Biloxi Main Street, Peoples Bank, Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Biloxi BayChamber of Commerce.

Autocross – presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 3-6 p.m.

Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon

Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, Town Green, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m. signing autographs

Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, City Hall, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m. signing autographs

Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event: Louis Prima Jr. & The Witnesses, Beau Rivage Pool Pavilion, 7 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: Diamondhead Blessing of the Classics, 3-6 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Starz, 10 p.m., Boomtown Casino’s Fat Tuesday

DJ Hyphee, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Thursday, Oct. 5

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

2018 Registration open noon-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap Meet/Manufacturers Midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Pass Christian,10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi, 6-9 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi, 7-9 p.m.

Burn ‘em Up in The Pass! 2nd Street, Pass Christian, event 5-8 p.m. Open to the first 40 CTC-registered vehicles. Burn Out registration begins at 4 p.m. Live entertainment by Right Lane Bandits, 6-9 p.m.

DoubleTree Hotel Biloxi Open House with Feature Car and Courtney Hansen, 6-9 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: IP Casino Resort, 7-9 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon – Brandie

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon – Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon – N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. – The Strays

3-4:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-Noon – Figure 8

1-2 p.m. – Starz

3-4:30 p.m. – Departure (Journey Tribute)

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. – Flashback

3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon – Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – The Tams

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon – Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – Tip Tops

Casino Entertainment

DJ Nikki Stylz, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 7-11 p.m., Silver Slipper Casino

After Party Band, IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Friday, Oct. 6

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

2017 and 2018 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap Meet/Manufacturers Midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” appearances: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Coliseum, 10 a.m.- noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: Pass Christian, 1-3 p.m.

Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Chiclets, Na Na Sha & The Tip Tops

“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian, Live entertainment by the New Orleans Suspects

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon – Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. – Starz

3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon – Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Flashback

3-4:30 p.m. – The Tams

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-Noon – Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon – N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon – Figure 8

1-2 p.m. – Strays

3-4:30 p.m. – Tip Tops

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon – Brandie

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

All events and times subject to change. Check our website for updates.

Casino Entertainment

Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Brandon Bennett – Elvis My Way, 8 p.m., Hard Rock

Garry Wesley – A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Palace Casino Resort, Contact Lounge & Sports Bar

Jeff Foxworthy, 8 p.m., IP Casino

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Anderson Domingues, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar

DJ Tricky Dickies, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and DJ Hurricane, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge

Hadley Hill, Treasure Bay, Blu

Jesse Hill, 6-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet Steaks & Seafood

Sock Hop, 8-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, the Strand Event Center, $10 per ticket.

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Slipper Casino

Chris LeBlanc, 9:30 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi, Center Bar

Boogie Allstars, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Hollywood Casino, Stage Bar

Rock Bottom, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Boomtown Casino, BT Stage

DJ DukeDaGeniu$, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, PRL Bar, playing oldies but goodies

After Party Band, IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Saturday, Oct. 7

All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

2017 Registration, 9 a.m.-noon

2018 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

Auto Auction begins at Coliseum, Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap Meet/Manufacturers Midway open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car appearance: Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” appearances: D’Iberville, 9-11 a.m.; Ocean Springs, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Street Rodder Road Tour appearance: IP Casino Resort, 6-9 p.m.

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon – N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. – Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon – Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. – Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. – The Chee-Weez

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon – Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. – Starz

3-4:30 p.m. – Boogie Allstars

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-Noon – Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. – The Strays

3-4:30 p.m. – The Tams

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon – Figure 8

1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute)

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon – Brandie

1-2 p.m. – Flashback

3-4:30 p.m. – Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson

Pascagoula

11 a.m.-Noon – Garry Wesley

1-2 p.m. – Magic

3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha

Casino Entertainment

Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Brandon Bennett – Elvis My Way, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi

Chubby Checker, 8 p.m., Hollywood Casino, Cypress Ballroom

Dian Diaz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Anderson Domingues, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar

DJ Tricky Dickies, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. and DJ Hurricane, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Golden Nugget, Rush Lounge

Jesse Hill, 6-10 p.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet Steaks & Seafood

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Silver Slipper Casino

Chris LeBlanc, 9:30 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi, Center Bar

Boogie Allstars, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Hollywood Casino, Stage Bar

Rock Bottom, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Boomtown Casino, Stage

Eugene Eash Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Scarlet Pearl Casino, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

After Party Band, IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Sunday, Oct. 8

All events at Cruise Central

2018 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.

Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.

Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” Master of Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.

Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

Make-A-Wish Raffle Truck Giveaway and unveiling of new 2018 Raffle Car!

Live entertainment by Vince Vance & The Valiants, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Casino Parking

Beau Rivage Casino: reserved parking area for registered cruisers on the 2nd floor of the garage

Palace Casino Resort: special designated parking for Cruisers will be available on the first floor of the Parking Garage

Additional casino parking will be announced on cruisinthecoast.com website and in the event program.

cruisinthecoast.com, subject to change

